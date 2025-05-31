You can watch the 2025 Champions League final live on Discovery Plus, streaming for free, on May 31, 2025. The free stream includes pre-game build-up, English commentary and every goal as Inter vs PSG grips football fans around the world.

The U.K. platform will stream the big game live from Munich. But how can you watch the Champions League final free from anywhere? Can you get the free Discovery Plus stream in Canada and the U.S. too? And what phones is the app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Champions League final free on Discovery...

How to watch the Champions League final on Discovery+

TNT Sports and Discovery Plus have teamed up to broadcast the Champions League Final for free.

You don't even need a Discovery+ subscription to watch Inter vs PSG.

New to Discovery Plus? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? ACCESS DISCOVERY PLUS FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We signed up to check it out and it works perfectly.

How to watch Champions League final on Discovery+ from anywhere

Although Discovery Plus is available in seven countries around the world, it's only broadcasting the Champions League Final for free in U.K..

Soccer lovers traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access Discovery's free Champions League stream in the U.S. and Canada.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock Discovery+ and stream Inter vs PSG like a pro — plus you can save 70%.

Looking to access Discovery+ from outside the United Kingdom? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access Discovery+ as if you were back home in the U.K.. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal. Save 70% off with this NordVPN deal

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Champions League final on Discovery Plus.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free Champions League stream on Discovery+, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Discovery Plus, sign in, and watch the Champions League final on Discovery for free.

What will Discovery's Champions League coverage include? Analysis? Highlights?

(Image credit: Discovery+)

Discovery Plus is broadcasting the Champions League final live from 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET, with expert analysis from Karen Carney, Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves.

The whole match will be live on TNT Sports 1 and available to watch at home or on the go for free on Discovery Plus as Inter take on PSG in Munich.

Your commentary team will be Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist, with Jules Breach the roving reporter. Reshmin Chowdhury and Laura Woods are the anchors.

Expect action replays galore, highlights and a full aftershow replay.

Which devices can I watch the Champions League on Discovery+ with?

You can use Discovery Plus with a range of devices:

Android phones and tablets (with Android OS 5 and newer)

Apple iPhones and iPads (with iOS 15 and newer)

Chrome (version 51 and newer)

Firefox (version 47 and newer)

Safari (version 12.1.2 and newer)

Apple TV (with tvOS 15 and newer, including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)

Amazon Fire TV (with Fire OS 5 and newer, including Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in)

Android TV (with Android TV OS 5 and newer, including Sony Bravia XR, OLED, LED, Stream TV, TCL Model 3 Series, and TiVo Stream 4K)

Chromecast (including Chromecast 2nd and 3rd generation, Chromecast Audio, Chromecast Ultra, and Chromecast with Google TV)

LG Smart TV (with webOS 4 or higher)

Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+ , Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)

Samsung TV (2017 models and newer)

PlayStation (4 and 5)

Xbox (One and Xbox Series X|S)

Note that mobile web is not supported — download the Discovery+ app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android).

Is Discovery+ the best way to watch the Champions League?

TNT Sports and Discovery Plus have teamed up before for the UEFA Finals and there have been no major complaints about the streaming quality in the past, while the coverage features former European football heavyweights Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves and Karen Carney.

Discovery says you can "stream select events in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos (with a compatible device)" but don't expect that from the free Champions League stream.

As of 2025, the platform says it has "over 122 million subscribers" globally, which certainly sounds worthy of this season's Champions League final.

For the smoothest streaming experience, Discovery says "you need a minimum download speed of 5Mbps and at least 20 Mbps for 4K content."

More from Tom's Guide