Australia vs India 2nd Test 2024 live stream — How to watch cricket online from Adelaide

The Australia vs India 2nd Test at the Adelaide Oval gives Australia the chance to exploit their excellent record in day-night matches at this venue to draw level in the five-match series.

You can watch Australia vs India 2nd Test 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Australia vs India 2nd Test 2024 live stream, TV channel, time, free option ► Dates: Fri, Dec. 6 - Tues, Dec . 10

► Times: 11 p.m (day before) ET / 8 p.m (day before) PT / 4 a.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. IST / 3 p.m. AEST / 5 p.m. NZDT

• FREE STREAM — 7plus (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

This will be the eighth day-night test match in Adelaide and Australia have won the previous seven, and eleven of the dozen such matches held in Australia. The only loss was in their most recent day-nighter, an eight-run defeat to the West Indies in Brisbane.

Since day-night tests were introduced in 2015, Australia has held 12 of the 22 pink-ball test matches played. Australia have never played an away day-night test match.

India have won three of their four day-night test matches. The loss was their only away game, against Australia at Adelaide in 2020. India were bowled out for their lowest test score, 36, in their second innings, the wickets shared between Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. But Josh Hazlewood, Australia’s best bowler in the 1st Test, misses the Adelaide test through a side strain.

Australia’s bowlers have been particularly effective with the pink ball. Only once has a side reached 300 against them, when Pakistan made 302 at Adelaide in 2019 – and that was in reply to Australia’s 589-3 declared.

That the pink new ball tends to give great assistance to the seam bowlers should also encourage Indian supporters. Jasprit Bumrah knocked over Australia’s top order in both innings of the 1st Test – so what might he achieve when armed with a pink new ball? Well, there is one way to find out.

Here's how to watch every ball of the Australia vs India 2nd Test live stream from anywhere.

FREE Australia vs India live stream

Lucky fans in Australia can watch the Australia vs India Test series for free via the 7plus app.

Traveling outside of Australia? No worries, you can still watch your usual stream from anywhere with a VPN, such as our recommendation NordVPN. Details below.

Watch Australia vs India 2nd Test 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the Australia vs India 2nd Test 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Australia vs India 2nd Test 2024 around the world

Here's where to watch the Australia vs India 2nd Test 2024 around the world:

How to watch Australia vs India 2nd Test live streams in the U.S.

Watch Australia vs India 2024 live streams from $10 a month. Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the Australia vs India Test series live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch Australia vs India 2nd Test live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Australia vs India 2nd Test live stream in the U.K. It is also the home of a number of Premier League and Champions League football matches.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus Premium (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place. Or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not currently in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Australia vs India live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs India 2nd Test live streams in India

The 2024 Australia vs India test series is being live streamed via the Hotstar mobile app in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need a Disney Star subscription.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN to follow the cricket.

How to watch Australia vs India 2nd Test live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Australia vs India live stream online via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Prefer to watch on TV? This game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 1. The service is also the home of Premier League football in the country

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game on your usual platform by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs India 2nd Test live stream in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Australia vs India on free-to-air Channel 7 or on its 7plus app.

It will also be shown on Fox and on sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports which has monthly rolling plans starting from $25 (after a 7-day free trial).

Away from home Down Under? You can still access your usual service by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Australia vs India 2nd Test 2024 teams

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia vs India Test series 2024/2025 schedule

November 22–26 : First Test, Perth – India won by 295 runs

December 6–10 : Second Test, Adelaide

December 14–18: Third Test, Brisbane

December 25–30: Fourth Test, Melbourne

January 2–7: Fifth Test, Sydney

