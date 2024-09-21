Argentina vs South Africa live streams: How to watch Rugby Championship 2024 online, start time

The Rugby Championship trophy is on the line as Los Pumas ready themselves for a Springbok onslaught in round five. Fans can watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free!

A much-changed South Africa side head to Santiago del Estero in Argentina knowing anything but defeat will secure them the Rugby Championship trophy for only the fifth time in their history.

With four wins from four, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is looking to build depth across his squad, making 10 changes to the starting XV that beat the All Blacks.

Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Jasper Wiese, Handre Pollard and Jesse Kriel are the only players to retain their starting places, with Aphelele Fassi, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi returning to the first team and inexperienced lock Salmaan Moerat captaining the side.

Intent on spoiling the party, victory for Argentina would take the title decider to the final weekend. After inflicting a record nine-try 67-27 defeat on Australia last time out Los Pumas have every reason to be confident.

Head coach Felipe Contepomi has made three changes to the side that put the Wallabies to the sword. The backline remains the same, while Franco Molina, Pedro Rubiolo and Joaquín Oviedo replace Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti and Juan Martin Gonzalez.

Read on for how to get Argentina vs South Africa live streams, and watch Rugby Championship 2024 from wherever you are – including our guide to free options.

Watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams for free

Rugby fans in some countries can livestream every Rugby Championship fixture for free on NZR+!

You can take advantage of the service if you live in a variety of countries, including Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, India, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. It's not available in the U.K. or U.S., sadly.

Meanwhile, Australia's 9Now will offer free live streams of all Wallabies home Tests and all matches against New Zealand.

Traveling abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual stream and watch it from anywhere on the planet. We recommend NordVPN as the best option for streaming abroad – more info on that below.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Argentina vs South Africa on your usual subscription?

You can still watch The Rugby Championship 2024 live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Austria, and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select an Austria-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch it online.

Watch Argentina vs South Africa 2024 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.S.-based rugby fans can watch every game of the 2024 Rugby Championship – including Argentina vs South Africa – on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

You can cancel anytime. Your subscription will remain active through the remainder of the last billing cycle.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Argentina vs South Africa live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., every game of the Rugby Championship – including Argentina vs South Africa – is live on Sky Sports.

If you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still watch Argentina vs South Africa by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Argentina vs South Africa live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Australia's Channel 9 and 9Now streaming service is the place to find free-to-air coverage of Wallabies home Tests and matches against New Zealand.

Aussies who want to watch every TRC 2024 fixture – including Argentina vs South Africa – will need a Stan Sport plan ($15 per month, on top of a regular Stan subscription).

Abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to access your usual streaming service when traveling outside of Australia.

Has Argentina ever won the Rugby Championship? Since the formation of the Rugby Championship in 2012, Argentina are yet to claim the southern hemisphere trophy and have never finished higher than third when all four teams have competed (South Africa withdrew in 2020 due to Covid-19 travel restrictions).



