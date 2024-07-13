Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2024 Men's singles final online

Alcaraz vs Djokovic is the Wimbledon final almost everybody wanted. Will Carlos Alcaraz become the first Spaniard to win back-to-back titles (something even his fabled compatriot Rafael Nadal was unable to manage) on his way to a fourth Grand Slam before the age of 22 or will the veteran Novak Djokovic revenge last year's defeat to edge one ahead of Margaret Court in terms of all-time Grand Slam victories? Something has to give.

Wimbledon is airing for free in some countries. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — you can watch the Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams: TV channel, start time Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams take place on Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST.

► WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K) / 9Now (AUS)

► U.S. — ESPN Plus | Tennis Channel

► Watch anywhere

There is little doubt who has had the harder ride to the final this year. Djokovic encountered a little resistance in the 3rd round against Alexei Popyrin but from that point it has been straight sets all the way and a walkover in the quarters while Alcaraz has had to dig deep, even coming back from a set down to Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final. Perhaps that's how it should be for defending champions.

As indeed the 37 year old Serbian would be able to tell his young opponent - if Djokovic wins here he will tie with Roger Federer on eight Wimbledon Men's singles titles each. On his side this time are experience, a return to form despite serious knee surgery and his legendary determination. Beyond a rare talent, Alcaraz brings youth, agility and the goodwill of the crowd at the All England lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

In what should be a Wimbledon final to remember, prepare for a five-setter hanging on the battle between Alcaraz's serving and Djokovic's return. Read on to discover where to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic on TV and catch Wimbledon 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic online for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic - Men's singles final live streams for free. That's because BBC and its respective streaming service BBC iPlayer has the rights to the action.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

Watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Alcaraz vs Djokovic Men's singles final live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

How to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams for the 2024 Wimbledon Men's singles final. Viewers can watch all the action on ESPN Plus and via the Tennis Channel.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan has ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for Wimbledon.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Premier Plan ($99.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of Wimbeldon.

Where to watch Alacaraz vs Djokovic online in the U.K.

British tennis lovers also have a couple of options to watch Alacaraz vs Djokovic live streams in the Men's singles final. For starters, the tournament will air for free on BBC and BBC iPlayer. As will Saturday's Women's singles final.

As well as airing on BBC, Wimbledon highlights will be shown each night on Discovery Plus and Eurosport. Both BBC and Discovery Plus/Eurosport will show the men's final.

You'll need to sign up to Discovery Plus' £30.99-per-month Premium plan, which allows you to view TNT Sports live streams — this includes the cycling Grand Tours, the Premier League and, later in the year, the Olympic Games.

Where to watch Alvarez vs Djokovic in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the Alcaraz vs Djokovic 2024 Wimbledon Men's singles final action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. Prices start at $19.99 (CAD) per month

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for a TSN+ streaming-only account for $8 (CAD) per month or $40 per year.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams in Australia

Aussies can again watch Wimbledon Men's final live streams for free on Channel Nine.

The big games – including Sunday's Men's singles final will air on the free-to-view 9Gem and 9Go channels and via the on-demand service 9Now, but to watch every game, ad-free and in up to 4K, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport, which is available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — with a subscription costing you $15 per month. You also need a standard Stan subscription which starts at $12 per month.

