UConn vs Stetson live stream 2024: How to watch the March Madness game online

As far as David and Goliath matchups go, UConn vs Stetson stands to be the biggest we see throughout all of March Madness 2024. It's the reigning champions and No.1 seeds against the tournament debutants. Shocks happen, of course, but rarely when the underdog is as defense-averse as the Hatters. Still, they love a 3-pointer, and things could get tasty if they find their range at Barclays Center.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch UConn vs Stetson from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

UConn vs Stetson live streams: TV schedule, dates The UConn vs Stetson live stream takes place on Friday, March 22.

► Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. GMT / 5:45 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 23)

► U.S. — CBS (via Paramount Plus or FuboTV)

► CAN — TSN+

► AUS — Kayo Sports (free trial)

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Spearheaded by guard Tristen Newton, who leads the team in both points and assists, the Huskies intend to retain the national title. Winning the Big East regular season championship and the Big East tournament shows that they're a force to be reckoned with, though nothing is ever that straightforward in March Madness.

Dan Hurley will be acutely aware that only one overall No.1 seed has won the tournament in the past 21 years, and that it's been 17 years since a program won back-to-back championships.

And Jalen Blackmon could be a problem for UConn. The guard ranks in the top 10 in the country with an average of 21.5 PPG, and he put up a staggering 43 in the ASUN championship final. Unfortunately, the Hatters' defense ranks 342nd out of 351, which spells a long night for center Aubin Gateretse.

Watch UConn vs Stetson in the U.S.

UConn vs Stetson is being shown on CBS in the U.S., with tip-off set for 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT on Friday.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get every channel you need for March Madness through an OTT cable TV alternative. Games are split between TBS, TNT, TruTV and CBS.

Sling TV is one of the best value option. TBS, TNT and TruTV are included in its Blue plan, with prices starting from $45/month and your first month half-price.

You can add CBS with a subscription to Paramount Plus Premium ($11.99 per month).

Together, those cost $56.99 per month – but only $34.49 for your first month – which is less than Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with live TV. We have more details on how to watch March Madness 2024 without cable at the best prices on our main event page.

You can get TBS, TNT and TruTV on the <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV Blue package. Sling Blue comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), ABC and Fox. New subscribers get 50% off their first month. Bear in mind, though, that it's CBS for this game, so you'll need to add Paramount Plus below to watch UConn vs Stetson.

<a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Paramount Plus with Showtime has your local CBS station's live feed. Its deep library includes "Survivor" and "Big Brother", as well as originals like "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/frasier-revival-release-date-and-time-how-to-watch-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Frasier", "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-1923-yellowstone-spinoff-online-release-date-and-time" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">1923" and "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/star-trek-strange-new-worlds-season-2-premiere-just-hit-youtube-and-its-free-to-watch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Star Trek: Strange New Worlds". The Showtime plan also comes with that network's shows, like "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-billions-season-7-online-release-date-and-time" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Billions" and "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-yellowjackets-season-2-showtime-release-date-and-time#:~:text=After%20premiering%20in%20November%202021,deep%20in%20the%20Canadian%20wilderness." data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Yellowjackets". Add it to Sling and you've got the final piece in the puzzle for all of your March Madness 2024 coverage.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package and an all-in-one solution for March Madness 2024. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS to bring all the games from the college basketball finals. And you can try it all out with <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo's 7-day free trial.

An even cheaper alternative for this year is HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On, which is included for free during March Madness 2024 as a limited time offer.

The B/R Sports Add-On brings access to the games on TBS, TNT and TruTV. Max prices start at $9.99/month with ads, going to $15.99/month ad-free. Or there's a special on at the moment with 40% off if you pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for as little as $5.83 per month.

You'll still need Paramount Plus Premium for the CBS games but it means you can watch all of March Madness 2024 for the bargain basement price of $21.98. Not bad at all.

Lastly, for some customers, YouTubeTV is offering a free trial period which could allow people to watch March Madness 2024 for free. We have more on March Madness for cord-cutters right here.

Watch UConn vs Stetson from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your subscriptions?

You can still watch UConn vs Stetson live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for basketball fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 71% off NordVPN in the spring sale

Can you watch UConn vs Stetson in the U.K.?

Sky Sports has the rights to NCAA basketball in the U.K., with games being shown on its Mix and Arena channels, but at the time of writing it doesn't look like UConn vs Stetson will be televised.

If you're desperate to tune in, you can still follow UConn vs Stetson live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening.

For general March Madness coverage, if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch UConn vs Stetson in Canada

In Canada, TSN is showing UConn vs Stetson, which tips off at 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT on Friday.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch UConn vs Stetson in Australia

ESPN via Foxtel has the rights to March Madness in Australia, though at the time of writing the network hasn't confirmed which games it will show. UConn vs Stetson tips off at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the NCAA basketball action, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the basketball on your Kayo account as if you were back home.