Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton live stream: How to watch pre-season friendly online and for free today

The Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton live stream is the final game in the Seagulls' summer tour of Japan, with the Premier League side hoping to bid farewell with a win in Tokyo. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton live stream, date, time and channels The Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton live stream takes place today (Sunday, July 28).

• Time: 10.30 a.m. BST / 5.30 a.m. ET / 2.30 a.m. PT / 7.30 p.m. AEST

• WATCH FREE — BHAFC (U.K.) / CBS Sports Golazo Network (U.S.)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or Golazo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler used a total of 23 players in the Seagulls' first pre-season friendly on Wednesday, with his side managing to score five times. New signings Yankuba Minteh and Amario Cozier-Duberry both contributed goals in a game that was clearly more about building match fitness than the scoreline, but the lively performances will certainly have pleased the Albion's coaching staff as the new Premier League season approaches.

Tokyo Verdy were only promoted back to the J.1 League last season, but under Jofuku Hiroshi they currently find themselves comfortably in mid-table. After a rough start to the campaign that saw them win just once in the first 10 matches, albeit with only two defeats, their more recent form has been better. They've won five of their most recent 10 J-League games, but Brighton's Premier League quality is likely to be a stern test for them.

Make sure you know how to watch Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton with live stream options, start time and TV channels all here.

Can I watch Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton for free? Seagulls fans can watch Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton for free on Brighton & Hove Albion's official website, with the stream going live a few minutes before the 10:30am (BST) kick-off. Soccer fans in the States can watch Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton for free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. If you're travelling away from the UK or US at the moment, you can use NordVPN to watch Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton from abroad to avoid getting geo-blocked.

How to watch Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during the pre-season friendlies and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home country, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CBS Sports Golazo and watch Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton live online.

How to watch Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

CBS has the rights to show live coverage of Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton in the States. In fact, outside of Bulgaria's Max Sport 3 channel, it's the only TV broadcast rights holder.

Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton isn't on cable but it is free-to-air. Viewers in the U.S. can access the CBS Sports Golazo live stream through a web browser, the CBS Sports smart TV app, the CBS Sports mobile app, on Pluto TV and through Paramount Plus too. Tune in from 5.30 a.m. ET / 2.30 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S., you can watch the Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports (e.g. Champions League soccer) and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "Star Trek: Picard", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

How to watch Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Free)

Brighton & Hove Albion kept its coverage plans quiet for this pre-season tour, but the first game against Kashima Antlers was streamed via the club's official website and we expect the same arrangement for this second game versus Tokyo Verdy.

Brighton vs Tokyo Verdy kicks off at 10:30am BST, with live coverage of the game expected to start a few minutes beforehand. The coverage should also include full live commentary.

If you're outside of the U.S., you can watch the Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN.

Can I watch Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton from Australia or Canada?

(Image credit: Australia flag)

Brighton and Hove Albion do not seem to be streaming their Japan tour pre-season friendlies to the fans in Australia or Canada.

The only international streams available are on paid subscription service Max Sports 3 in Bulgaria or the free Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton live streams on CBS Sports Golazo in the States and Brighton's official website in the UK.

If you normally have access to those services, you can use NordVPN to watch the streams from anywhere in the world.