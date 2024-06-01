New on Paramount Plus in June 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Paramount Plus is stepping up its game by adding a range of different shows and movies to the platform. Expect to see the return of Jeremy Renner in “Mayor of Kingstown” season 3. “Transformers: EarthSpark” also has another season hitting the streamer this month, and it’s not only perfect for fans of the franchise, but for anyone seeking an easy watch. Plus, you won’t want to miss “Super 8,” one of the best sci-fi movies I’ve ever seen.

There are many more movies and shows to watch this month, from romantic comedies like “13 going on 30” to the exciting premiere of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” you’ll definitely be able to find something to stream.

Here are some of our top recommendations to watch on Paramount Plus in June, along with the full schedule for this month.

NEW ON PARAMOUNT PLUS IN JUNE 2024: TOP PICKS

‘Super 8’

Perhaps one of the best sci-fi movies ever, “Super 8” follows a group of young friends who are making a zombie movie. While filming, they witness a catastrophic train crash and soon discover that the crash has unleashed a mysterious and dangerous creature. As strange events and disappearances occur around town, the kids, led by Joe Lamb (Joel Courtney) discover the train was carrying a secret cargo from Area 51. If you’re into alien movies that have horror elements, you’ll enjoy “Super 8” when it lands on the streamer.

Premiers June 1 on Paramount Plus

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 3

“Mayor of Kingstown” has a new intense and thrilling season coming to the platform. It focuses on a series of explosions that rock the city of Kingstown, introducing a new face from the Russian mob and escalating a drug war both inside and outside the prison walls. Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) finds himself under immense pressure to end the conflict, but his efforts are complicated by the reappearance of a familiar face from his past. Now, maintaining peace in the city has become more challenging than ever.

Premiers June 2 on Paramount Plus

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ season 17

The next season of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” will continue exploring the complex and dark themes introduced in previous installments. This season will uncover the mystery of “Gold Star,” a cryptic phrase linked to a high-stakes government conspiracy that played a huge role in season 16. You can expect this series to include both serialized story arcs and standalone cases, maintaining a balance between long-term plots and episodic storytelling. If you’re into dark crime and a bit of intense mystery, you’ll love this series.

Premiers June 6 on Paramount Plus

‘Transformers: EarthSpark’ season 2

“Transformers: EarthSpark” season 2 continues the fun adventures of the Terrans, who are the first Transformers born on Earth. This season introduces new characters and further develops the dynamics between the Terrans, the human Malto family, and classic Transformers like Optimus Prime (Alan Tudyk) and Megatron (Rory McCann). You’ll see ongoing conflict with the villainous Mandroid (Diedrich Bader), who seeks to eradicate all Transformers, and the Terrans’ struggle to find their place in the world.

Premiers June 7 on Paramount Plus

‘How Music Got Free’

The upcoming documentary “How Music Got Free” centers around Dell Glover, a factory worker who leaked thousands of albums online, and the broader impact of MP3 technology and file-sharing platforms. This movie aims to explore the shift in the music industry caused by digital piracy in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. Eminem and LeBron James have produced the series, and it features interviews with key figures from both sides of the digital music piracy debate.

Premiers June 11 on Paramount Plus

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES

6/2: Mayor of Kingstown season three premiere

A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls.



6/3: I.S.S. premiere*

A team of American and Russian astronauts stationed on the I.S.S. witness a nuclear war unfold on Earth and receive orders to take control of the station. As suspicion and tensions rise, they struggle to survive aboard the malfunctioning station.



6/4: Let the Canary Sing premiere

The documentary chronicles Cyndi Lauper’s meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her music, ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and tireless advocacy.



6/6: Criminal Minds: Evolution new season premiere

In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the all-new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR.



6/7: The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards®**

Tune into the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards streaming live from Los Angeles, California where CBS leads the pack with 33 nominations.



6/7: Transformers: EarthSpark season two premiere

The Terrans, a new generation of Earth-born Transformers, team up with legacy Autobots to take down evil threats.



6/11: How Music Got Free premiere

Produced by Eminem and Lebron James, How Music Got Free details the series of fateful, isolated steps in the mid-'90s that nearly killed the music industry as file-sharing moved from underground to a global phenomenon.



6/16: The 77th Annual Tony Awards® **

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose returns to host the 2024 Tony Awards, Broadway’s biggest night, streaming live from New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.



6/24: Out of Darkness premiere*

In the Old Stone Age, a disparate gang of early humans band together in search of a new land. But when they suspect a mystical being is hunting them down, the clan are forced to confront a danger they never envisioned.

LIBRARY SHOWS

June 5



Peppa Pig: Peppa's Adventures Around the World



June 12



Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 6)



June 14



The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 4)



June 19



Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars (Season 1)

The Challenge (Season 39)

The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)



June 26



MTV Cribs (Season 19)

On The Fly: Adventures at Altitude (Season 1)

The Last 747

The Real CSI: Miami**

LIBRARY MOVIES

June 1

10 Cloverfield Lane*

13 Going on 30*

A Man Called Horse

American Beauty

Animal Kingdom

Black Sheep

Black Snake Moan*

Blazing Saddles

Bounce*

Bound*

But I'm a Cheerleader

Chantilly Bridge

Chasing Amy*

Chicago

Coach Carter

Congo*

Cop Land*

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee*

Crocodile Dundee II*

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles*

Dog Day Afternoon

EuroTrip

Failure to Launch

Flags of Our Fathers

Foxfire

Fresh

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter

Galaxy Quest

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Head of State

Heatwave

High Noon

Hustle & Flow

In & Out*

In The Bedroom

It Takes Two

Jade

Kiss The Girls

Lifeguard*

North of Normal

Pretty In Pink

Save the Last Dance

Shaft

She's All That

She's the Man

Sherlock Gnomes

Shooter

Shutter Island

Soapdish

Some Kind of Wonderful

Son of Rambow

Stardust

Summer of Sam

Super 8

Texas Rangers*

The African Queen

The Beach Bum*

The Boy*

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Cookout*

The Fighting Temptations

The Honeymooners

The Impossible*

The Island

The Last Airbender

The Last Castle

The Lookout*

The Love Guru*

The Net

The Queens of Comedy

The Quiet Man

The Raid 2

The Raid: Redemption

The Shootist

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Way Way Back

There Will Be Blood

Tommy Boy

Trading Places*

Unidentified Objects

Vampire in Brooklyn



June 7



Bobby*



June 12



Casino Royale*

Rocky Balboa*



June 16



Anomalisa



June 21



El Chicano*

SPORTS

6/1: We Need to Talk presented by AT&T*

6/1: UEFA Champions League Final – Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

6/1-6/2: PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

6/2: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Rodeo*

6/2: Course Record with Michael Breed*

6/2: Serie A – Atalanta vs. Fiorentina

6/8: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC*

6/8-6/9: PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

6/9: PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away*

6/9: NWSL – Kansas City Current vs. Seattle Reign

6/13: Argentina LPF – Riestra vs., River Plate

6/14: Argentina LPF – Boca Juniors vs. Vélez Sarsfield

6/15: WNBA – Connecticut Sun @ Dallas Wings*

6/15: BIG3 Basketball*

6/16: WNBA – Chicago Sky @ Indiana Fever*

6/16: LPGA – Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (First Round Coverage)*

6/16: NWSL – Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC*

6/19: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave

6/22: BIG3 Basketball*

6/22-6/23: PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

6/23: Mubadala New York Sail Gran Prix*

6/23: Course Record with Michael Breed*

6/29: BIG3 Basketball*

6/29-6/30: PGA Tour – Rocket Mortgage Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

6/30: PGA TOUR Special – The John Shippen*

6/30: LPGA – Dow Championship (First Round Coverage)*

6/23: NWSL – Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current, Seattle Reign vs. Racing Louisville, North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars

6/30: NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride

Throughout June: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout June: NWSL competition

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.



**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.