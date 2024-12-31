Texas vs Arizona State Peach Bowl livestream: How to watch College Football Playoff quarterfinal game online from anywhere

This Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl livestream is the second matchup of the quarterfinal round of the 2024 college football playoff season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Texas vs Arizona State Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal livestream, date, time and channels The Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream is on Wed. Jan. 1

► Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 2)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoffs is ringing in the new year with a marquee matchup between Texas and Big 12 champion Arizona State. This will be only the second meeting between these two teams, with the Longhorns claiming a 52-34 victory in the 2007 Holiday Bowl.

These 2024 College Football Playoffs are a far cry from a Holiday Bowl matchup. Texas earned their spot in the quarterfinal with a convincing 38-24 win over Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. While quarterback Quinn Ewers was disappointing, running backs Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wiser combined for 256 yards and four rushing touchdowns against the 12th-seeded Tigers. This quarterfinal matchup presents a much tougher challenge for the Longhorns, and they will need Ewers to step up his play to have a chance to advance.

Meanwhile, the Arizona State Sun Devils finished the 2024 regular season on a hot streak, beating three top-20 teams in the Associated Press college football poll on their way to a Big 12 championship and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoffs. Now, they will have to prove they belong against one of the best programs in college football history.

Can the tandem of quarterback Sam Leavitt and running back Cam Skattebo take down the storied Texas Longhorns, or will Ewers and company match on to the semifinals? Tune into the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff livestream to find out.

Make sure you don't miss this Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $46/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $46 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks (select market), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $61 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream is on ESPN. That means it's not available over the air with one of the best TV antennas, but it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $46 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN.

Or, for $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football livestreams over the air for free. Unfortunately, since this Texas vs Arizona State Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream is on ESPN, you cannot watch it for free with an antenna.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.K. fans can watch the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal Fiesta Bowl game livestream on Sky Sports. The game will be accessible on Sky Sports NFL at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan 1.

If you want this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream abroad.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Kayo Sports will have access to this game and all College Football Playoff games this season through its ESPN deal

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream will be on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.