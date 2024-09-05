Ravens vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Kickoff Game 2024 online from anywhere

The Ravens vs Chiefs live stream sees reigning champions Kansas City get the season underway. But with Derrick Henry joining MVP Lamar Jackson at the Ravens, the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game is a rare instance where Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce could be upstaged — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Ravens vs Chiefs live stream, date, time and channels The Ravens vs Chiefs live stream takes place on Thursday, September 5.

► Time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST (Sep. 6) / 10:20 a.m. AEST (Sep. 6)

Henry, one of the greatest running backs of all time, joining forces with Jackson, the greatest dual-threat quarterback in NFL history, is a big deal, even if the former Titan is coming off a humdrum campaign – in which he scored just the 14 touchdowns and ranked second in rushing yards behind only Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey.

However, the Ravens defense has questions to answer. No unit racked up more sacks, more scores and more takeaways last season, but defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left at the end of the campaign to become the Seahawks' new head coach, and Mahomes will delight in putting it to the test.

Mahomes, Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Taylor Swift aside, the Chiefs have a pretty good defense of their own. Anchored by Chris Jones, it ranked in top five for total defense, scoring defense and pass defense, and well and truly suffocated Jackson in last season's AFC Championship Game.

How to watch Ravens vs Chiefs from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC on Sling, or your regular cable cutting service, and watch the Ravens vs Chiefs live stream.

How to watch Ravens vs Chiefs in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Ravens vs Chiefs live stream is on NBC, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including NFL Network. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including NFL Network, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

How to watch Ravens vs Chiefs live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is showing the Ravens vs Chiefs game in the U.K., so if you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

NFL Game Pass is also providing coverage of the Ravens vs Chiefs game. NFL Game Pass costs £150.99 per year — payable in four £37.75 instalments — or £14.99 a week for those with commitment issues.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Ravens vs Chiefs live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Ravens vs Chiefs live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Ravens vs Chiefs, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Ravens vs Chiefs live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Ravens vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

There are a couple of options for watching Ravens vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN1, TSN4 and CTV Network. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN, however, will live stream Ravens vs Chiefs, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

