Oklahoma State vs Kansas State livestream: How to watch college football Week 5 game online from anywhere

The Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State livestream in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season today — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Oklahoma State vs Kansas State livestream, date, time and channels The Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State livestream is on Saturday, Sept. 28

► Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST / 2 a.m. AEST (Sept. 29)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

This Saturday, long-time Big 12 rivals Oklahoma State and Kansas State will face off in a conference rivalry game with potential college playoff implications. Both teams are currently ranked in the top 25 of the Associated Press college football poll and are vying for a shot at the conference championship in Arlington, Texas this December. A loss for either team would spell the end of their hopes, with each having suffered a loss already this season.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are heading into Manhattan, Kansas fresh off a heartbreaking loss to Utah. Quarterback Alan Bowman was held to a scant 206 yards passing and threw two of his four interceptions so far this season. But this week is an opportunity for the Cowboys to rebound against a team they handled in a 29-21 win in Stillwater in 2023.

Kansas State is also fresh off a loss in Week 4, losing to BYU 38-9. The Wildcats were averaging 35.3 points per game this season before last week, and need to get their offense going again if they're going to beat the Cowboys at home. Quarterback Avery Johnson is averaging 65 yards rushing per game this season and will be key to keeping Kansas State's college football playoff hopes alive.

Make sure you don't miss Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State, or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide. Here's how to watch the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State livestream from anywhere in the world — and potentially for free.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $40/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $40 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks (select market), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $55 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs Kansas State from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State livestream.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs Kansas State in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State live stream is on ESPN. That means you won't be able to watch it over the air with one of the best TV antennas, but you should be able to watch it with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs Kansas State livestreams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, you cannot watch this game in the U.K. Sky Sports typically offers select games from both the upcoming college football and NFL seasons, but Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State isn't currently scheduled to air.

Still, if you want to watch future NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State abroad.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs Kansas State livestreams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State livestream will not be shown on Kayo Sports in Australia. While Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL live streams, with a few games on offer each week, this ESPN game is not one of the select few on offer this week.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs Kansas State livestreams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State will not be on TSN. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season, and unfortunately, they're not showing this game.

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football live streams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.