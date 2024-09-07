Jaguars vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch NFL game online from anywhere

The Jaguars vs Dolphins live stream is likely to be the highest-scoring game of NFL Week 1 with Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa slinging arrows around Hard Rock Stadium — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Jaguars vs Dolphins live stream, date, time and channels The Jaguars vs Dolphins live stream takes place on Sunday, September 8.

► Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Sep. 9)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Travis Etienne are talented enough to give Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert a run for their money, but the issue for each set of fans is that no matter how well their respective teams acquit themselves on Sunday, the demons of last season loom large.

The Jags, remember, held the No. 1 seed in the AFC after 11 games but collapsed so badly they missed the playoffs altogether, while the Dolphins went 1-6 against playoff teams and 10-1 against everyone else. Jacksonville, at least, can point to Lawrence's injuries as a valid excuse.

Both teams have strengthened in the offseason, the Jaguars with new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielson and center Mitch Morse, and the Dolphins with Odell Beckham Jr., which means there's plenty to look forward to on Sunday.

We have all the information on how to watch Jaguars vs Dolphins below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

How to watch Jaguars vs Dolphins from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus and watch the Jaguars vs Dolphins live stream.

How to watch Jaguars vs Dolphins in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Jaguars vs Dolphins live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $7.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and a top pick for watching 2024/25 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like "Survivor", "Ghosts" and "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923".

How to watch Jaguars vs Dolphins live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Jaguars vs Dolphins game is being shown exclusively on NFL Game Pass, which costs £150.99 per year — payable in four £37.75 instalments — or £14.99 a week for those with commitment issues.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Jaguars vs Dolphins live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Jaguars vs Dolphins live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Jaguars vs Dolphins, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Jaguars vs Dolphins live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Jaguars vs Dolphins live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN will live stream Jaguars vs Dolphins, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

More from Tom's Guide