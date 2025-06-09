How to watch the Tour de France 2025 on ITV (It's free)

You can watch the Tour de France 2025 live on ITVX, streaming for free from Saturday, 5 July until Sunday, 27 July. The stream includes English commentary, bringing every dramatic moment of cycling's greatest race to fans worldwide.

Expect a thrilling three weeks as Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard will go head-to-head once again, while hopefuls like Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič will be eager to force themselves into the Yellow Jersey picture.



And it's not just about the general classification—top sprinters such as Tim Merlier, Jaspher Phillipsen, and Biniam Girmay will also be looking to make their mark on the flatter stages.

Can you access ITV in the U.S. and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams for free

Cycling fans in the U.K. can watch the 2025 Tour de France live for FREE on ITVX via the ITV4 channel.

ITV4 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) to watch content live on ITVX.

Traveling abroad during July? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in the U.K..

We watched ITV's coverage during the 2024 Tour de France and the streaming quality and analysis was superb.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams from anywhere

Although ITV is only available to Australian residents, those who are from the U.K. but visiting the likes of the U.S. and Canada can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

It is really easy to watch, here's how.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV or another streaming service and watch the action.

ITV Q+A

What does ITV's coverage of the Tour de France 2025 include?

ITV show full coverage of the action, with start times varying 11:15 to 11:45 am (BST) and continuing until 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Pundits include Ned Boulting and David Millar to give you all the insight you need on the action.

Daily highlights are also provided during the evening and the long-serving Gary Imlach will be your host for the hour long show.

Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside the U.K. on vacation.

What devices can I watch ITVX on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Stages of the Tour de France 2025

* - Time Trial

Stage 1 | Saturday, July 5 | Lille Métropole → Lille Métropole | 185 km

Stage 2 | Sunday, July 6 | Lauwin-Planque → Boulogne-sur-Mer | 209 km Stage 3 | Monday, July 7 | Valenciennes → Dunkerque | 172 km

Stage 4 | Tuesday, July 8 | Amiens → Rouen | 173 km

Stage 5 | Wednesday, July 9 | Caen → Caen | 33 km*

Stage 6 | Thursday, July 10 | Bayeux → Vire Normandie | 201km

Stage 7 | Friday, July 11 | Saint-Malo → Mûr-de-Bretagne | 194 km

Stage 8 | Saturday, July 12 | Saint-Méen-le-Grand → Laval | 174 km

Stage 9 | Sunday, July 13 | Chinon → Châteauroux | 170 km

Stage 10 | Monday, July 14 | Ennezat → Le Mont-Dore (Puy de Sancy) | 163 km

Rest Day | Tuesday, July 15 | Toulouse

Stage 11 | Wednesday, July 16 | Toulouse → Toulouse | 154 km

Stage 12 | Thursday, July 17 | Auch → Hautacam | 181 km

Stage 13 | Friday, July 18 | Loudenvielle → Peyragudes | 11 km*

Stage 14 | Saturday, July 19 | Pau → Luchon-Superbagnères | 183 km

Stage 15 | Sunday, July 20 | Muret → Carcassonne | 169 km

Rest Day | Monday, July 21 | Montpellier

Stage 16 | Tuesday, July 22 | Montpellier → Mont Ventoux | 172 km

Stage 17 | Wednesday, July 23 | Bollène → Valence | 161 km

Stage 18 | Thursday, July 24 | Vif → Courchevel (Col de la Loze) | 171 km

Stage 19 | Friday, July 25 | Albertville → La Plagne | 130 km

Stage 20 | Saturday, July 26 | Nantua → Pontarlier | 185 km

Stage 21 | Sunday, July 27 | Mantes-la-Ville → Paris (Champs-Élysées) | 120 km

Early Tour de France General Classification Odds 2025

Tadej Pogacar - 4/7 Jonas Vingegaard - 7/4 Remco Evenepoel - 8/1 Joao Almeida - 16/1 Primoz Roglic - 22/1

