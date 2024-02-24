France vs Italy live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

The France vs Italy live stream sees the Azzurri travel to Lille on Sunday aiming to end a run of 14 straight defeats against Les Bleus and gain revenge for their crushing 60-7 thumping at last year’s Rugby World Cup — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

France vs Italy live stream, date, time, channels The France vs Italy live stream takes place on Sunday, February 25.

• Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 26)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.S. — Stan Sport

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In last year’s Six Nations, Italy held a two-point lead over France with less than 20 minutes to play. Aiming to achieve just a fourth victory in 47 matches against Les Bleus, they eventually succumbed to a 24-29 defeat. Several months later they had an opportunity for revenge at the Rugby World Cup but were simply blown away as they conceded eight tries.

This time around it’s hard to predict what the outcome will be. Italy pushed England in their opening game as they suffered a narrow three-point defeat but were swept aside by a dominant Ireland one week later. France, meanwhile, were also well beaten by the Irish and had to rely on a controversial TMO decision to scrape past Scotland in round two.

France have certainly missed the creativity of scrum-half Antoine Dupont and will be without injured captain Gregory Alldritt. Italy will hope to take full advantage and will be looking for a big display from French-born full-back Ange Capuozzo who returns from injury.

Read on and we'll show you how to access France vs Italy live streams and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are.

FREE France vs Italy live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., then you can enjoy an France vs Italy live stream for FREE on ITVX.

In fact, all 15 games of the 2024 Six Nations will be broadcast on ITV and BBC, and on their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games on TV or via online streaming.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the France vs Italy live stream. Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch France vs Italy from anywhere

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser and watch the free France vs Italy live stream as you would at home.

France vs Italy live streams by country

How to watch France vs Italy live streams in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including a France vs Italy live stream, will be shown on both Peacock and CNBC in the US. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

OTT streaming service Fubo carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable France vs Italy live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes some of the best peacock shows like "The Office", "Parks and Recreation", "30 Rock" and "This Is Us".

Watch France vs Italy for FREE in the U.K.

The France vs Italy live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch a France vs Italy live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the France vs Italy live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day FREE trial).

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch the France vs Italy live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including a France vs Italy live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch every game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch a France vs Italy live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.