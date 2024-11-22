France vs Argentina live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn Internationals rugby online, start time

The France vs Argentina live stream promises to be a blistering clash of Autumn Nations Week 4 rugby. Neither of these sides is known to hold back. Keep reading as we explain how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

France vs New Zealand live streams: TV schedule, dates The France vs Argentina live stream takes place on Friday, November 22.

► Time: 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT / 7:10 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)

• FREE — TF1 (France)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery+

After putting 50 points by Italy at the start of the Autumn Nations, Los Pumas suffered an agonising three-point defeat to Ireland last time out. They have shown they can mix it with the best at both the World Cup and this series and will be determined to put on a show at the Stade de France.

The hosts will be in no mood to disappoint their fans though. After they demolished Japan, Les Bleus won an incredible match against New Zealand by a single point last week. Antoine Dupont is back after his Olympic exploits, although clearly not yet at his creative best in the 15-man game. Instead, it was Thomas Ramos’s boot that got the French over the line against the All Blacks as he kicked 15 points.

These sides are relatively familiar with each other, with France winning 28-13 when they last met in July. Read on to see your France vs Argentina live stream options and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Free France vs Argentina stream

Can I stream France vs Argentina for free? Yes – in France. TF1 will be broadcasting each of the France fixtures, meaning every France game will be streamed live and free on France's TF1 streaming platform. Traveling outside France? Use NordVPN (save 70%) to unblock your usual streaming service (e.g. TF1) and access it from anywhere on the planet. We've more details on how to use NordVPN a bit further down this page.

How to watch France vs Argentina 2024 in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every Autumn Nations Series rugby game this November. France vs Argentina kicks off at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT.

If you don't already have the service, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and geo-blocked from watching the Autumn Nations 2025 on your usual subscription (e.g. TF1)?

You can still watch France vs Argentina live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software unblocks streaming services, allowing your devices to appear to be back home in your usual country – regardless of where you actually are. It's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's safe, secure and comes with a ton of bonus benefits.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from France, and want to view your usual French streaming service, you'd select a France-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to TF1 or your usual streaming service and watch France vs Argentina free online as if you were back at home.

Watch France vs Argentina live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals, including France vs Argentina on TNT Sports 1.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery+ Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch France vs Argentina live streams in Australia

France vs Argentina will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under, along with all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 7:10 a.m. AEDT on Saturday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in Canada

Sports streaming specialist DAZN has been announced as the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's Autumn Nations Series, including France vs Argentina live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch France vs Argentina live streams in New Zealand

Live November international rugby coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. France vs Argentina is on Sky Sport 1 and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service. This match kicks off at 9:10 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch rugby live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

