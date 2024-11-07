How to watch 'The Day of the Jackal' online — stream from anywhere

Frederick Forsyth's game-changing 1971 thriller "The Day of the Jackal" — about an assassin hired to take out Charles De Gaulle — was made into an iconic film starring Edward Fox two years later, but receives a TV mini-series reboot with a new "Jackal" in Eddie Redmayne and a twenty-first century storyline.

It's streaming on Peacock in the U.S., but if you're away, we'll explain how to watch The Day of the Jackal online from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Day of the Jackal' streaming details "The Day of the Jackal" TV series premieres on Peacock on Thursday, November 14 in the U.S.. There are 10 episodes. • Watch FREE — TVNZ (New Zealand) on Friday, Nov. 15

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — Sky Atlantic/ NOW on Thursday, Nov. 7

• Canada — Showcase

• Australia — Binge

• Watch anywhere — NordVPN

With the book and the film, the action hinged on the attempt to kill De Gaulle who the audience knew had recently died watching TV and not via an assassin's bullet, and so the jeopardy fell on whether "The Jackal" would escape. This time the target initially is a fictional tech bro intending to reveal the secrets of other powerful billionaires, so the finale is up for grabs.

The odds turn against "The Jackal" as British intelligence agent, Bianca Pullman played by Lashana Lynch, determines to stop him in his tracks as an insane cat-and-mouse chase across Europe ensues. However, his particular skill set (ability to kill someone from two miles away, multiple languages, expertise with disguise) and ice-cold professionalism mean that she has her work cut out.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch "The Day of the Jackal" online from anywhere.

Watch 'The Day of the Jackal' for FREE

Lucky views in New Zealand can watch 'The Day of the Jackal' for free on the TVNZ Plus streaming service. Premieres 8am (NZDT) on Friday, November 15.

Kiwis abroad can stream 'The Day of the Jackal' from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

How to watch 'The Day of the Jackal' in U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the place to watch "The Day of the Jackal" in the U.S.. It premieres on Thursday, November 14 with a new episode every week.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Away from home? Don't despair. You can still watch "The Day of the Jackal" wherever you are with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

In addition to "The Day of the Jackal" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics such as "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "30 Rock", as well as newer shows such The Traitors U.S..

Watch 'The Day of the Jackal' from anywhere

How to watch 'The Day of the Jackal' from anywhere in the world

If "The Day of the Jackal" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from New Zealand and want to view TVNZ as usual, you'd select a New Zealand-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to TVNZ and watch "The Day of the Jackal" streams as if you were back home.

'The Day of the Jackal' streams by country

How to watch 'The Day of the Jackal' in Canada

Canadians can watch "The Day of the Jackal" on Showcase. It premieres on Thursday, November 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Don't forget: Americans taking a vacation in Canada can watch "The Day of the Jackal" on Peacock via one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Day of the Jackal' in the U.K.

"The Day of the Jackal" will be available to Brits on Thursday, November 7 on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Stream on Sky Go and NOW.

If you're an American in the U.K. and you want to watch "The Day of the Jackal" through your existing Peacock subscription, you'll need a VPN.

How to watch 'The Day of the Jackal' in Australia

"The Day of the Jackal" is available stream in Australia on Binge on Thursday, November 7.

American Down Under? Don't worry — you can watch "The Day of the Jackal" on Peacock via a VPN instead.

Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

'The Day of the Jackal' episode schedule

Season 01 Episode 01: When an elite assassin carries out his latest kill, it catches the attention of an intelligence officer, who starts to hunt him down.

S01 E02 : With his previous client backing out of payment, the Jackal's reputation is on the line, and he starts to plot his revenge.

: With his previous client backing out of payment, the Jackal's reputation is on the line, and he starts to plot his revenge. S01 E03: TBA

TBA S01 E04: TBA

TBA S01 E05: TBA

TBA S01 E06: TBA

TBA S01 E07: TBA

TBA S01 E08: TBA

TBA S01 E09: TBA

TBA S01 E10: TBA

Official 'The Day of the Jackal' trailer

The Day of the Jackal | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

'The Day of the Jackal' - Cast list

Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything, Les Miserables) as The Jackal

(The Theory of Everything, Les Miserables) as The Jackal Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel, No Time To Die) as Bianca

(Captain Marvel, No Time To Die) as Bianca Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist, Snatch) as Nuria

(Money Heist, Snatch) as Nuria Charles Dance (Game Of Thrones, The Crown) as Timothy Winthorp

(Game Of Thrones, The Crown) as Timothy Winthorp Richard Dormer (Fortitude, Rellik) as Norman

(Fortitude, Rellik) as Norman Chukwudi Iwuji (Designated Survivor, The Split) as Osita Halcrow

(Designated Survivor, The Split) as Osita Halcrow Lia Williams (His Dark Materials, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office) as Isabel Kirby

(His Dark Materials, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office) as Isabel Kirby Khalid Abdalla (The Kite Runner, The Crown) as Ulle Dag Charles

(The Kite Runner, The Crown) as Ulle Dag Charles Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead, Wonder Woman) as Zina Jansone

(The Walking Dead, Wonder Woman) as Zina Jansone Jonjo O'Neill (The Fall, Bad Sisters) as Edward Carver

(The Fall, Bad Sisters) as Edward Carver Sule Rimi (Andor, Black Earth Rising) as Paul Pullman

