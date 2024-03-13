F1 Spanish Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

After a brief sojourn across the Atlantic, the F1 circus is back in Europe for the tenth race of the 2024 season — the Spanish Grand Prix. First raced more than a century ago, it's among the oldest and most historic events on the Formula 1 calendar.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Spanish Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix?

The 2024 Spain GP takes place on Sunday, June 23 at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST. That's 3 p.m. local time in Spain.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Spain Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without the expense of a cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — ORF (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)





U.K. — Sky Sports or Now





— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo





— ESPN via Sling/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





Spanish Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Spanish Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (BST) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEST) Practice 1 12:30 p.m. 7:30 a.m. / 4:30 a.m. 9:30 p.m. Practice 2 4 p.m. 11 a.m. / 8 a.m. 1 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 11:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m. / 3:30 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Qualifying 3 p.m. 10 a.m. / 7 a.m. 12 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 11 p.m.

What time is the Spanish Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time in Catalonia on Sunday, June 23. Here are the 2024 Spain Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

6 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

7 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

8 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

9 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

9 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

10 a.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2 p.m. BST – United Kingdom

3 p.m. CET – Central Europe

3 p.m. SAST – South Africa

5 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

6:30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

8 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

9 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

11 p.m. AEST – Australia

1 a.m. NZST – New Zealand (Mon, Jun. 24)

Spanish Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: By Formula1 Circuit Catalunya.svg: Will Pittengerderivative work: HorsePunchKid, Cs-wolves, Sentoan, Gpmat - This file was derived from: Formula1 Circuit Catalunya.svg, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=106234473)

The 2024 Spanish Grand Prix takes place over 66 laps of the 4.657-kilometre Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Despite the illustrious 111-year history of the Spanish Grand Prix, it has only been raced at its current venue since 1991. It has developed a fantastic reputation with the drivers over those three decades, with its appetizing home straight that lets them push the cars to their maximum speed.

Outside of that, it's a challenging place to come, with a satisfying mixture of slow and fast corners.

Spanish Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Spanish Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Spain FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Austrian GP follows the Spanish GP. There's a one-week gap between race weekends, with the next Grand Prix taking place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on Sunday, June 30.

Who won the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Spanish GP, finishing with a time of 1:27:57.940. It was another dominant victory at a happy hunting ground for the Dutch driver — he claimed his first ever victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and has won it the last two years running — sweeping to pole position, before leading the race itself from lights out to the checkered flag.

What is the lap record at Spanish Grand Prix? Max Verstappen set the lap record of 1:16.330 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during his dominant 2023 victory.

Spanish Grand Prix winners Lewis Hamilton (5) and Max Verstappen (3) have won the last eight Spanish Grand Prix between them. Hamilton is the joint overall record winner at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya — he and Michael Schumacher both have six victories. British driver Nigel Mansell won the first two iterations at the current circuit in 1991 and 1992, and fellow countryman Jackie Stewart won the Spain GP three times on the trot between 1969 and 1971; twice at the Montjuic street circuit in Barcelona, and once at the Circuito del Jarama a little north of Madrid.

