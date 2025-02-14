Daytona 500 live stream: How to watch NASCAR 2025 season opener from anywhere

For the 67th time, the best drivers from the world of NASCAR will descend on the Daytona International Speedway to compete in the legendary Daytona 500. A race that can create a legacy, it will officially mark the start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Read on as we explain how you can watch Daytona 500 live streams from anywhere with a VPN – for free in selected countries.

Just three months after Joey Logano lifted the Bill France Cup for the third time, the NASCAR Cup Series is back and the season gets underway in style with the Great American Race in Daytona Beach.

While Logano will be determined to make a statement and start the season with a victory, he will face fierce competition from 44 drivers all looking for glory at the Daytona International Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports’s star driver Kyle Larson starts the season as one of the favorites for the title and will be a genuine threat in Florida.

NASCAR veteran and two-time champion Kyle Busch is always a threat, while William Byron will be hoping for a repeat of last year when he edged out Alex Bowman to claim victory. NASCAR Clash winner Chase Elliott is another driver to look out for in what will be his 10th appearance in the Daytona 500.

Friday and Saturday will feature qualifying for the Xfinity Series, Menards Series and Truck Series, as well as Practice for the Cup Series. Ready to get the show on the road? Here's how to watch and stream the Daytona 500 online.

How to watch Daytona 500 live stream in the U.S.

Fox has the rights to the 2025 Daytona 500. Fox is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the Daytona race online is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $45.99/month and comes with Fox and over 30 other channels. Fubo's Pro plan, meanwhile, costs from $84.99/month for 100+ channels, including Fox and ESPN, plus regional sports channels.

You can also watch the race live on Max – sign up via Amazon Prime channels or add Max to your Sling TV lineup for only $16.99/month.

How to watch Daytona 500 wherever you are

Daytona 500 live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but if you're abroad and locked out of your usual streaming service, you should try a VPN.

A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the action live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select 'United States' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your domestic streaming service and watch the race as if you were back at home.

How to watch 2025 Daytona 500 live stream in Canada

TSN has the rights to show NASCAR live streams in Canada, including the Daytona 500.

The race is being shown on TSN4. So if you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don't have cable, then you could go for TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to watch their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Daytona 500 2025 live stream in the U.K.

Viaplay is the U.K.'s home for NASCAR races, which means it's the place to stream the 2025 Daytona 500.

You can subscribe to Viaplay via Sky, Virgin and Amazon Prime Video, or directly through Viaplay. You'll have to subscribe to the Total package, with the plan costing £14.99/month or £11.99 per month for 12 months, which saves 20% compared to the monthly price

You can watch Viaplay through your choice of computers (Windows, Mac), mobile devices (Android, iPhone, iPad), streaming devices (Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV) and selected Smart TVs (LG, Sony, Hisense, Philips, TCL, Samsung).

How to watch 2025 Daytona 500 live streams in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show Daytona 500 Down Under, so you'll need to tune into Fox Sports 506 on your Foxtel plan.

Don't have Foxtel? Kayo Sports maybe a better shout for you, with its affordable, commitment-free plans. Signing up for one month costs as little as just $25, with a whole host of cricket, AFL, rugby and loads of other live sports to enjoy outside of motor racing. And don't miss its 7-day FREE trial.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your usual account as if you were back home.

2025 Daytona 500 entry list

Corey LaJoie (1, Rick Ware Racing)

Ross Chastain (1, Trackhouse Racing)

Austin Cindric (2, Team Penske)

Austin Dillon (3, Richard Childress Racing)

Noah Gragson (4, Front Row Motorsports)

Kyle Larson (5, Hendrick Motorsports)

Brad Keselowski (6, RFK Racing)

Justin Haley (7, Spire Motorsports)

Kyle Busch (8, Richard Childress Racing)

Chase Elliott (9, Hendrick Motorsports)

Ty Dillon (10, Kaulig Racing)

Denny Hamlin (11, Joe Gibbs Racing)

Ryan Blaney (12, Team Penske)

AJ Allmendinger (16, Kaulig Racing)

Chris Buescher (17, RFK Racing)

Chase Briscoe (19, Joe Gibbs Racing)

Christopher Bell (20, Joe Gibbs Racing)

Josh Berry (21, Wood Brothers Racing)

Joey Logano (22, Team Penske)

Bubba Wallace (23, 23XI Racing)

William Byron (24, Hendrick Motorsports)

Todd Gilliland (34, Front Row Motorsports)

Riley Herbst (35, 23XI Racing)

Zane Smith (38, Front Row Motorsports)

Justin Allgaier (40, JR Motorsports)

Cole Custer (41, Haas Factory Team)

John Hunter Nemechek (42, Legacy Motor Club)

Erik Jones (43, Legacy Motor Club)

JJ Yeley (44, NY Racing Team)

Tyler Reddick (45, 23XI Racing)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47, Hyak Motorsports)

Alex Bowman (48, Hendrick Motorsports)

Cody Ware (51, Rick Ware Racing)

Ty Gibbs (54, Joe Gibbs Racing)

Martin Truex Jr. (56, Tricon Garage)

Ryan Preece (60, RFK Racing)

Anthony Alfredo (62, Beard Motorsports)

Chandler Smith (66, Garage 66)

Michael McDowell (71, Spire Motorsports)

Carson Hocevar (77, Spire Motorsports)

BJ McLeod (78, Live Fast Motorsports)

Jimmie Johnson (84, Legacy Motor Club)

Shane van Gisbergen (88, Trackhouse Racing)

Hélio Castroneves (91, Trackhouse Racing)

Daniel Suárez (99, Trackhouse Racing)