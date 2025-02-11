How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 — live stream landmark new ice hockey tournament online from anywhere

This season’s NHL All-Star Game has made way for the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, a landmark tournament that sees the league’s top stars return to international competition for the first time in nine years. With Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Victor Hedman and Aleksander Barkov captaining stacked Canada, U.S., Sweden and Finland rosters, read on to find out how to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Czech, Russian and German players would certainly attest otherwise, but the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is being billed as a "best-on-best" showdown between the sport's leading lights. They'll each play each other in a round-robin format, with the top two progressing to the Championship game.

Canada's goaltending conundrum means the most formidable roster on paper belongs to the U.S. With Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Quinn Hughes, the trophy is theirs to lose.

That said, Canada's Connor McDavid and Cale Makar are arguably the two biggest difference-makers in ice hockey, and in Avalanche duo Makar and Devon Toews and Golden Knights teammates Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore, they've got two established defensive pairings to protect their goal with.

Here's everything you need to know to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 live streams, with a full schedule and breakdown of channels below.

How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the ice hockey on your usual subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the various NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is being shown across ESPN, TNT/TruTV, ABC/ESPN3 and ESPN Plus. The Championship game will air on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those TV channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN, TNT and ESPN3, which will show every NHL 4 Nations Face-Off game between them, in its Orange plan, which costs $45.99/month, but you'll get your first month half-price. ABC is available on Sling Blue in select cities, and also starts at $45.99/month. You can combine both channels with the Orange + Blue plan from $60.99/month.

You can get ESPN, TNT and ESPN3 on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. Sling Blue carries TNT and ABC in select cities, and has more than 40 channels. You can also combine both plans for a great saving. Right now, new subscribers get up to 50% off their first month.

Max is another option. It includes all of HBO's prestige series, like "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "The Sopranos" and "The Wire". Plus, the service has its own originals. Plans start at $9.99/month, though you'll need to pay $16/month to go ad-free, and $20/month to stream in 4K.

ESPN Plus will show all the ESPN and ABC games, and subscriptions start at $11.99/month.

Scroll down for a full breakdown of which games are on which channels.

How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is being shown on Sportsnet in Canada.

You can get Sportsnet through your TV providers, or a Sportsnet Plus subscription starts at CA$24.99 per month ($199.99 per year) and provides access to a whole host of other sports.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to Champions Cup rugby, the Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, and La Liga and Coppa Italia.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Premier Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the 4 Nations Face-Off, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live stream in Sweden and Finland

In Sweden, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will be on channel TV6, which is free-to-air on TV, but doesn't seem to have a free online streaming service. TV6 usually streams free on Pluto TV in Sweden, but it's not yet confirmed if this ice hockey tournament will also be free there.

Instead, you'll need to subscribe to Viaplay in order to stream online. The Total plan includes live hockey and starts at 649 kr per month.

For Finnish fans, Ruutu+ is what you'll need to stream all the games. The Urheilu plan includes the 4 Nations and will cost you €18.99 a month.

Not at home right now and want to use your usual service? A VPN can help you to access streaming just like you would at home. We recommend NordVPN.

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off schedule 2025

(All times ET)

Wednesday, February 12

8 p.m. – Canada vs Sweden (Max, TruTV, TNT)

Thursday, February 13

8 p.m. – United States vs Finland (ESPN, ESPN+)

Saturday, February 15

1 p.m. – Finland vs Sweden (ABC, ESPN+)

8 p.m. – United States vs Canada (ABC, ESPN+)

Monday, February 17

1 p.m. – Canada vs Finland (Max, truTV, TNT)

8 p.m. – Sweden vs United States (Max, truTV, TNT)

Thursday, February 20

8 p.m. – Championship game (ESPN, ESPN+)

