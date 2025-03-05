Big Ten women's basketball tournament live stream 2025: How to watch college hoops online without cable

Catch all the action of the 2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball tournament, from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Photo by Ric Tapia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Big Ten women's basketball tournament has never looked quite this good before. The top-seeded USC Trojans and number-two-seeded UCLA Bruins, both new to the division, have destroyed the competition all season. Now, the conference's automatic bid to March Madness is on the line.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Big Ten women's basketball tournament 2025 without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

Big Ten women's basketball tournament: cheat sheet

The 2025 Big Ten women's basketball tournament runs from Wednesday, March 5 to Sunday, March 9. Full schedule below.
US — Big Ten Network & CBS (via Fubo) and Peacock
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

UCLA may have risen to No.1 in the polls for the first time in history when they got the better of national champions South Carolina in November, but they weren't the best team in their conference. They were pummelled by USC in last weekend's winner-takes-all season finale, as JuJu Watkins put on yet another inspirational display.

The 19-year-old sophomore is unplayable, and she tends to save her very best for the biggest occasions. There's an expectation for Lauren Betts to just be UCLA's answer to Watkins, but Cori Close knows a team-wide effort is their only hope for neutralizing her.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Maryland Terrapins round out the top four seeds, each of whom has a double-bye to the quarter-finals. The Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans and Illinois Fighting Illini are the best of the rest.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Big Ten women's basketball tournament live streams.

Watch Big Ten women's basketball tournament from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Big Ten women's basketball tournament live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Watch Big Ten women's basketball tournament live streams in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Big Ten women's basketball tournament is split between Peacock (Round 1), Big Ten Network (Round 2, quarter-finals, semi-finals) and CBS (final) in the U.S..

A Peacock subscription starts at $7.99 per month, though you can pay $13.99 per month to get rid of some ads.

Big Ten Network and CBS, meanwhile, are both available through an OTT cable TV alternative, such as Fubo.

Fubo7-day FREE trial
Comprehensive Live TV

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the base-level Essential Plan ($84.99/month), you get over 200 channels, including CBS, Big Ten Network and top cable stations like ABC, USA Network, ESPN and FS1. You currently get $25 off your first month and try it out with Fubo's 7-day FREE trial.

View Deal

Can you watch Big Ten women's basketball tournament 2025 in the U.K.?

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Big Ten women's basketball tournament appears to have slipped through the cracks in the UK.

If you're on holiday in the UK from the US, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the tournament. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Big Ten women's basketball tournament 2025 in Canada?

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bad news, Canadians — it doesn't look like any channels are airing the 2025 Big Ten women's basketball tournament.

TSN+, however, has comprehensive of the women's SEC and ACC basketball tournaments. The streaming service lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a Big Ten women's basketball tournament stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Big Ten women's basketball tournament 2025 in Australia?

Australian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's a similar story in Australia, where the Big Ten women's basketball tournament hasn't found a broadcaster.

If you're on holiday Down Under from the US, you could use one of the best VPN services to enable you to tap into your home coverage of the competition. We recommend NordVPN.

Big Ten women's basketball tournament schedule 2025

ROUND 1
Wednesday, March 5
3:30pm — #12 Washington vs #13 Minnesota (Peacock)
Followed by #10 Nebraska vs #15 Rutgers (Peacock)
Followed by #11 Iowa vs #14 Wisconsin (Peacock)

ROUND 2
Thursday, March 6
12pm — #8 Oregon vs #9 Indiana (BTN)
Followed by #5 Michigan vs Washington/Minnesota (BTN)
6:30pm — #7 Illinois vs Nebraska/Rutgers (BTN)
Followed by #6 Michigan State vs Iowa/Wisconsin (BTN)

QUARTER-FINALS
Friday, March 7
12pm — #1 USC vs G4 Winner (BTN)
Followed by #4 Maryland vs G5 Winner (BTN)
6:30pm — #2 UCLA vs G6 Winner (BTN)
Followed by #3 Ohio State vs G7 Winner (BTN)

SEMI-FINALS
Saturday, March 8
3pm — G8 Winner vs G9 Winner (BTN)
5:30pm — G10 Winner vs G11 Winner (BTN

FINAL
Sunday, March 9
4:30pm — Big Ten women's basketball tournament final (CBS)

(All times ET)

