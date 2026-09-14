3 movies in the Prime Video top 10 to watch this week (Sept. 14-20) — including a gritty spy thriller that’s perfect for Jason Bourne fans

If you’re looking to stock your Prime Video watchlist at the start of a new week, the streaming service’s top 10 most-watched list makes for a good starting point. Here you can see the movies that are drawing the most interest from your fellow subscribers.

However, determining which top 10 entry is worth watching can still be tricky. Fortunately, I track streaming charts for a living, so I’m here to make your life even easier by selecting three current picks that you should consider streaming this week, including a Prime Original romantic drama and an exhilarating spy thriller starring Oscar winner Rami Malek.

My picks are based on the Prime Video top 10 as of Monday, September 14, 2026. Now let’s dive into the three movies on today’s most-watched list that you should stream this week.

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Best Prime Video top 10 movies to stream right now

‘The Last Sunrise’ (2026)

The Last Sunrise - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you’re not ready to let the summer go yet, then grab onto the last few rays of sunshine with Prime Video’s new original romantic drama. It’s your usual romantic affair that hits all the expected genre beats. It follows two very attractive leads who meet in an exotic location, quickly fall in love, and then battle against several melodramatic hurdles. It doesn’t try to reinvent the formula, but I'm sure many viewers won't care at all.

Ry (Reficco) and her overprotective mother (Longoria) move from America to Mallorca, Spain, where stunning beaches and unexpected romance await. Ry soon meets a charming local, Juliàn (Líndez), and the two begin a passionate love affair. But Ry is dealing with chronic health conditions, and when her condition worsens and family secrets come to light, the pair's romance might not survive until the fall.

Watch "The Last Sunrise" on Prime Video now

‘Icefall’ (2025)

Icefall | Official Trailer | Starring Danny Huston, Joel Kinnaman - YouTube Watch On

Icefall is one of those thrillers that commanded little attention when it was first released in November 2025, but is now picking up an audience after being added to Prime Video’s movie library. It certainly has a direct-to-DVD quality about it, but if you’re in the mood for some no-frills action, you’ll find your desire for adrenaline abated by this serviceable effort.

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Set across the frozen wilderness, a younger ranger, Ani (Cara Jade Myers), arrests a mysterious poacher, Harlan (Kinnaman), who is living off the land to escape his traumatic past. However, when masked criminals attack, the two are forced to strike up an uneasy alliance. The assailants are hunting for a crashed plane holding millions of dollars in cash, and Harlan and Ani will need to put their differences aside if they want to survive the ordeal.

Watch "Icefall" on Prime Video now

‘The Amateur' (2026)

The Amateur | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I’ve recommended “The Amateur” countless times since I caught it in theaters in spring 2025. It’s a slick spy thriller with big Jason Bourne energy, which is a compelling pitch in my book. Based on the Robert Littell novel of the same name, it’s certainly not flawless. However, it packs a globe-trotting revenge quest with some intense action. Though if you can resist, skip the trailer, as it spoils one of the best scenes.

Rami Malek plays a CIA analyst whose world is shattered when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. Using his skills, he identifies those responsible for his wife's murder and blackmails his superiors into giving him a license to hunt them down and get cold-blooded revenge. A novice in the field, Charlie (Malek) is shown the ropes by a gruff mentor, Hendo (Laurence Fishburne). However, even with some training, he’s still a fish out of water. Quickly realizing he can’t outshoot his enemies, he focuses on outthinking them using his superior intellect.

Watch "The Amateur" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Drawn Together" (2026) "The Runner" (2026) "Good Fortune" (2025) "The Last Sunrise" (2026) "The Mummy" (2017) "Icefall" (2025) "The Passenger" (2026) "The Amateur" (2025) "Project Hail Mary" (2026) "Masters of the Universe" (2026)

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