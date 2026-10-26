Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching this week (Oct. 26-Nov. 1)

Halloween week is finally upon us, so it’s only right that I picked out an ultra nasty slasher from the latest top 10 Prime Video movies chart. I’ve Sherlocked my way through the streamer’s latest additions to bring you a trio of choices I hope you’ll enjoy.

Prime Video’s top 10 can vary from week to week, and the latest updated chart follows that path. There’s one genuine stinker in there for my money, but most of the flicks are at least inoffensive. The picks I’ve opted for include the late update of a truly iconic horror franchise, a new Ryan Gosling-produced romantic drama, and John Wick kicking all the keester in a extremely fun sequel.

The movies below are taken from Prime Video’s top 10 as of Monday, October 26, 2026. So try not to let Ghostface slice and dice your TV so that you can enjoy my picks of chart-topping flicks that are worth your time this week.

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Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Scream 7' (2026)

Scream 7 | Final Trailer (2026 Movie) – Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox - YouTube Watch On

As the original slasher’s late Stu Macher once screeched: “It’s gonna be a scream, baby!” And y’know what? For a seventh entry, “Scream 7” is a surprisingly sharp horror flick. Wait, did I say “late Stu Macher”? Thanks to an early plot reveal — this really isn’t a spoiler — it turns out Macher might still be alive, even though Sidney Prescott very much dropped a giant CRT TV on his demented head.

Has one of the OG Ghostface killers somehow survived or are AI deepfakes at play? The movie has fun with this premise, resulting in some surprising cameos. As for Sidney (Neve Campbell), she’s moved away from Woodsboro and is now living in Pine Grove, Indiana with her husband Mark (Joel McHale) and their daughter Tatum (Isabel May). Of course, this being "Scream," another Ghostface is soon on the loose and targeting Tatum and her teenage chums. The final act’s reveal disappoints, but the kills in “Scream 7” are brilliantly brutal, and the opening scene set in Macher’s house is an all-timer.

Watch "Scream 7" on Prime Video now

‘Love of Your Life’ (2026)

Love Of Your Life - Featurette: Maya’s Journey | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Forgive me for coming to this tear-inducing drama as a Margaret Qualley fan who has only recently watched her in 2024’s “The Substance." Needless to say, the jump from gruesome body horror to tender weeper took some adjustment. In this new Prime Original, Qualley plays young Bostonian nurse Maya who falls for the handsome Charlie (The Night’s Agent’s Gabriel Basso) after buying a set of drawers from him. No, really.

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In an effort to process her grief, she becomes a digital nomad, hooking up with randoms in glamorous cities like Lisbon and Luxembourg. It’s only when she meets charming single dad Felix (Aaron Pierre) that she can start to address her past trauma. Look, this is a paint-by-numbers exploration of heartbreak and loss, but the cast do well with the script they’re given and there’s no question the picturesque scenery helps proceedings. And yes, Ryan Gosling did actually help produce this.

Watch "Love of Your Life" on Prime Video now

'John Wick: Chapter 4' (2023)

Four entries in, you really think the bad guys would stop messing with Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin. At this point, Wick is more unkillable than a Terminator riding a T-Rex. Alas, the evil High Table just can’t take a lesson, so after John killed their leader last time out, they recruit Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise … sorry, the Marquis Vincent de Gramont to eliminate Wick and his allies. Apologies, I get campy nobleman and killer clowns mixed up all the time.

After Gramont destroys the New York Continental, Wick is forced on a globe-hopping quest that eventually concludes with a pistols-at-dawn showdown in Paris. Before that, John is reunited with some familiar faces, and it continues to be a pleasure to see that Keanu can pull off the series’ legendary fight choreography so convincingly. Once again, the gun fu is utterly on point here. Donnie Yen is also a welcome addition, and his blind hitman’s breathtaking clash with Wick is arguably the highlight of the movie.

Watch John Wick: Chapter 4 on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Love of Your Life" (2026) "Masterplan" (2026) "Forget Me Never" (1999) "First Winter" (1982) "Scream 7" (2026) "The Love Hypothesis" (2026) "Dark Nature" (2023) "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" (2025) "John Wick Chapter 4" (2023) "Masters of the Universe" (2026)

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