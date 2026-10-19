Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching this week (Oct. 19-25)

We’re getting ever closer to Halloween, and there’s plenty of scares to be had in Prime Video’s top 10 movie chart this week. I’ve combed through the platform’s weekly hits to find the films worthy of your precious streaming time.

Prime Video’s top 10 usually isn’t stuffed full of bona fide classics, and this week is no different. Still, I think you’ll enjoy the trio of picks I’ve gone with, which include an emotional new drama starring Margaret Qualley, the latest entry in an iconic horror series and a light-hearted criminal caper led by Stanley Tucci.

The movies below are taken from Prime Video’s top 10 as of Monday, October 19, 2026. So break out the teeth-rotting treats and prepare to laugh, cry and gasp at my pick of flicks that are actually worth streaming.

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Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Love of Your Life’ (2026)

Love of Your Life - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Get your hankies ready for a new weepy. Following nurse Maya (Margaret Qualley), a pandemic-related tragedy sees the Boston healer up sticks to Europe, where she becomes a reclusive digital nomad. Unlike the rest of us who spent our time rewatching old episodes of "DuckTales" during lockdown, Maya ends up flitting through unfulfilling casual relationships, which only worsens her grief.

Qualley once again impresses in a leading role, even if the material is a little sappy. Still, the supporting cast, including Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aaron Pierre and Gabriel Basso, is reasonably strong and the globe-hopping plot, which takes in Lisbon, Luxembourg and Tokyo, is handsomely shot. Perhaps the most surprising thing about “Love of Your Life”? It’s produced by Ryan Gosling. Sadly for fans of “Drive,” there’s a distinct lack of action in this sincere, well-meaning drama.

Watch "Love of Your Life" on Prime Video now

‘Scream 7' (2026)

Scream 7 | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) – Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox - YouTube Watch On

Sidney Prescott returns to the iconic horror franchise after star Neve Campbell sat “Scream 6” out due to a pay dispute. One of the OG Final Girls, it’s great to see the series’ main star back and dueling yet another version of Ghostface. Considering we’re now seven slashers in, it’s impressive that “Scream 7” still has the appetite for the kill.

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This time out we’re treated to a very different version of Sidney. Now happily married and a protective mom to Tatam (Isabel May), our hero’s suburban life is turned upside down when a new Ghostface turns up to slice and dice. Or should that be an old Ghostface? The movie has some fun playing around with the notion of AI deepfakes, resulting in a few surprising cameos. The opening scene set in the original film’s infamous house and one kill that feels like it’s been lifted from “Final Destination” are particular highlights.

Watch "Scream 7" on Prime Video now

‘Masterplan’ (2026)

Masterplan - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

You’ve got to admire Stanley Tucci. Not only does he seem to spend most of his existence travelling while making fettuccine so delicious you want to dive into your TV, he seemingly has a “movie must be set in Italy” clause in any new project. In fairness, only part of “Masterplan” is set in the land of pasta (an early heist in Lake Como), with the main action taking Tucci’s talented thief to Paris.

Why is this pilfering scoundrel in the City of Love with a couple of up-and-coming heists artists? To steal the Mona Lisa from the Louvre. Obviously. There’s an early(ish) reveal that further juices up proceedings too. Though at first ambitious thieves Chiara (Simona Tabasco) and Jay (Victor Belmondo) appear to have little in common other than a talent for stealing stuff, they actually have a deeper hidden connection. This crime comedy is breezy and good-natured, with Tucci in typically good form.

Watch "Masterplan" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Love of Your Life" (2026) "Scream 7" (2026) "The Love Hypothesis" (2026) "The Secret of Moonacre" (2008) "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" (2025) "Dark Nature" (2023) "Forget Me Never" (1999) "Masterplan" (2026) "First Winter" (1982) "Reign of Fire" (2002)

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