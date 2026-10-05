Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching this week (Oct. 5-11)

It’s that time of week when we help you figure out what flicks are worth watching on Amazon’s streaming platform. As someone guilty of endless, non-committal scrolling, I certainly appreciate Prime Video’s top 10 chart guiding me towards the movies a whole lot of viewers are being drawn to over any given week.

However, Prime Video’s top 10 can be pretty hit-or-miss, and just because a film has skyrocketed to the top of the charts doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worth checking out. To save you some time, I’ve sifted through this week’s most popular movies on Prime to find the ones that are actually worth your precious time. That includes a big-budget heist film, a Tom Cruise thriller people don’t talk about enough, and one of my favorite ever Tarantino movies.

The movies below are taken from Prime Video’s top 10 as of Monday, October 5, 2026. As not all the movies on there are all that great, I’ve picked out three choices I’m confident you won’t regret watching.

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Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Now You See Me: Now You Don't’ (2025)

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you can get past the needless own goal the third entry in this magic-filled heist franchise commits, there’s quite a lot to enjoy about this breezy caper. Seriously though, how is this not called “Now You Three Me”?! Getting past that naming faux pas, this threequel picks up 10 years after the events of the last entry.

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fisher reprise their roles as thieving illusionists, with their latest globe-hopping adventure touching upon the issue of deepfakes across some elaborate setpieces. It’s obviously all thoroughly silly stuff, but the core cast remain charming, and the film rattles along at pace over a lean 112 minute runtime. Rosamund Pike admittedly isn’t given much to sink her teeth into as the villainous Verokinka Vanderberg but the film’s action is directed with real flair by Ruben Fleischer. Turn off your brain and just enjoy the not quite magical, but fun enough ride.

Watch "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" on Prime Video now

‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood' (2019)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Forget his Oscar-winning turn in “The Revenant”: this is arguably the greatest performance of Leonardo DiCaprio’s legendary career. Playing over the hill Western star Rick Dalton during the dying days of Hollywood's Golden Era, he gets through his whiskey-soaked days mainly thanks to Brad Pitt’s carbonite cool stunt man. It’s no wonder Pitt is reprising the titular role next month in spin-off “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth”.

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Quentin Tarantino's ninth movie sports all his usual hallmarks. Banger after banger! A rapier-sharp script! Copious flamethrower violence! Much like “Inglorious Basterds”, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” rewrites history in an absurdly gory, but ultra satisfying finale that sees Rick and Cliff unwittingly prevent a tragedy in large parts thanks to Booth’s awesome dog. Bruce Lee fans probably appreciate a certain fight scene, and Margot Robbie is underutilised, but this is a heartfelt love letter to Hollywood’s last real romantic age.

Watch "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on Prime Video now

‘Jack Reacher’ (2012)

Jack Reacher Official Trailer #1 (2012) - Tom Cruise Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Long before Alan Ritchson ate all the protein to play Lee Child’s badass drifter in the hit Prime Video show, Tom Cruise made the role his own in this overly slept-on thriller. With Ritchson’s fourth series now available to stream in its entirety, it’s little wonder folks are hunting down Cruise’s portrayal of the former U.S. Army investigator. “Jack Reacher” is a clever and lean actioner that’s slickly directed by longtime Cruise collaborator Christoper McQuarrie.

Though the “Digger” star’s version may be a whole lot shorter than the book incarnation, the iconic star turns in an intensely focused performance. Any worries about his height are quickly forgotten thanks to the film’s superb fight choreography. After a startling opening sniper spree which sees five seemingly random people murdered in downtown Pittsburgh, Reacher sets out to find the truth about the assassinations. Cue epic car chases, several plot twists and a brilliant supporting turn from the late, great Robert Duvall.

Watch "Jack Reacher" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Now You See Me: Now You Don't" (2025) "The Love Hypothesis" (2026) "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" (2016) "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (2019) "Jack Reacher" (2012) "The Amateur" (2025) "Livestream from Hell" (2026) "Good Fortune" (2025) "Masters of the Universe" (2026) "Looking Through Water" (2025)

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