This romantic drama series is trending on Prime Video — and viewers are falling in love with it

The romance genre is generating a lot of attention on one of the best streaming services right now. Prime Video recently released “The Idea of You”, an original romance drama that became a surprise hit on the platform. Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, this passionate drama gives viewers an adrenaline rush that lingers throughout the entire movie. Now, another streaming success has taken the spotlight.

“Maxton Hall — The World Between Us” came out just under a week ago, and since then, it has crept up the trending list to sit right underneath “Fallout”. This romantic drama series gives you everything you need while watching a relationship blossom, including happiness, sadness, and anticipation. Of course, it has typical teenage flirting and tension, but it goes much deeper than that.

If you’re in the mood for some cheesy romance, “Maxton Hall” on Prime Video is a good choice. We can help you determine whether you should stream this trending series today.

What is "Maxton Hall — The World Between Us" about?

"Maxton Hall — The World Between Us" is a romantic drama series that follows Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) as she accidentally overhears a huge secret at the public school Maxton Hall. Because of this, conflict arises between her and the most powerful guy in school James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), who is determined to keep his sister’s secret from getting out into the world. Ruby must navigate the hardships of getting through school while dealing with powerful people trying to stop her from reaching her dream.

This series offers a whirlwind of emotions that will make you click “next episode” until you’ve powered through the entire season. As you can expect, most of those emotions revolve around the slow burn romance, tension, and seductive narrative that draws you in.

All six episodes are available on Prime Video, with each of them being around 40-50 minutes in length. “Maxton Hall” is actually a German show, but it does have English subtitles and a dubbed version.

Critics and viewers are divided — what the reviews say

Although viewers have fallen in love with the show, critics aren’t replicating those feelings. “Maxton Hall” currently has 60% on Rotten Tomatoes , but the audience score is very high at 94%. It seems as though viewers enjoyed the simplicity and engagement it offers rather than taking it too seriously.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, some critics were kind to this new series. Kristen Baldwin from Entertainment Weekly said: “Maxton Hall — The World Between Us follows the YA enemies-to-lovers blueprint to the letter, and that soothing familiarity is its greatest strength.” Meanwhile, Filmink’s Lisa Nystrom stated the “leads bounce off each other well, and with only 6 short episodes in the season you can at least trust the turnaround between bully to potential boyfriend not to be as interminable as it might feel in the beginning.”

On the other hand, some critics didn’t feel the same sparks. David Opie from Radio Times said: “There's a world between Maxton Hall and the other teen shows that it tries to emulate, falling far short of the standard set by Gossip Girl, Élite, and yes, even the Gossip Girl reboot.”

Aside from the odd negative review, audiences were very pleased with the series. Common comments include “beautiful story and cinematography”, “top-notch chemistry”, and “the series beautifully captures the story of true love.”

Stream "Maxton Hall — The World Between Us" on Prime Video

(Image credit: Prime Video)

“Maxton Hall — The World Between Us” is definitely worth watching if you enjoy a good romantic drama. Its narrative is simple but engaging, allowing viewers to fully engage with the characters as they navigate their newfound tension. The series is also short in length, meaning you can easily binge-watch all six episodes in one weekend if you want to.

It’s important to go into this series knowing it can be cheesy and stereotypical. That way, you won’t be surprised when the cliché romance tropes consume your screen. Aside from the odd cringy scene, it’s perfect for anyone who wants to immerse themselves in a thrilling, tense romance.

Want to see what else is on the streaming platform? Check out our guide on the best Prime Video movies in May or for something a little different, explore the highly-rated crime movies to stream right now .

You can stream "Maxton Hall — The World Between Us" on Prime Video .