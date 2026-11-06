3 new to Prime Video movies to watch this weekend — including a can't-miss childhood classic (November 6–8)

Is there a better time than the weekend to kick back and relax with a nice film? We work all week, and having the chance to kick our feet up and watch a movie is the ultimate way to relax.

This week, I'm locked in on slightly older movies from the Prime Video new releases. We have a late 1980s cartoon that's extremely near and dear to my heart, a Christmas classic and a 2010s goofball movie that'll have you rolling on the floor laughing (assuming you have a tolerance for this sort of oddball humor).

These are the three new-to-Prime Video movies I think you should watch this weekend. There are only so many hours in a weekend, and you don't want to waste a bunch watching a bad film, so we'll guide you to the good ones.

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'All Dogs Go To Heaven' (1989)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

I love "All Dogs Go to Heaven." It's a sad movie — both from a real-world perspective, given the circumstances of young actress Judith Eva Barsi, and from the plot involving the dog Charlie B. Barkin, his best friend Itchy Itchiford, and what happens to dogs when they die. But it's also heartwarming and highly entertaining for people of all ages.

Why is it special to me? As a kid, I went on vacation to Florida, and the day I arrived, I came down with a stomach bug that knocked me out of commission for the entire one-week trip. I literally did nothing but sit around in my grandparents' house for my entire annual vacation. And between trips to the bathroom, I watched "All Dogs Go to Heaven" over and over. You'd think that would make me dislike the movie, since I associate it with a ruined trip, but it brings back happy memories and got me through a difficult week. But it's not nostalgia; I watched it again as an adult with my 9-year-old stepson, and we both loved it.

Watch "All Dogs Go to Heaven" on Prime Video now

'Jingle All The Way' (1996)

Jingle All the Way (1996) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

This is another throwback to my childhood — I guess I'm in a nostalgic mood today. But instead of associating this with sleeping on the bathroom floor, I remember watching it every winter to get ready for Christmas with the tale of Turbo Man (and sometimes in the middle of summer when I felt like throwing in a funny VHS).

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Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad (yes, unlike the Mandela Effect version of "Shazam," he's really in this one), "Jingle All The Way" follows the hunt for a special toy (the aforementioned Turbo Man) and the chaos of trying to find it on Christmas Eve. Like many kids' movies, it all wraps up with a tidy bow in a completely unrealistic way, but that doesn't make it any less entertaining.

Watch "Jingle All The Way" on Prime Video now

'Hot Tub Time Machine' (2010)

HOT TUB TIME MACHINE (2010) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

I couldn't put only kid-friendly movies on the list, so the entirely not-child-appropriate "Hot Tub Time Machine" rounds it out. John Cusack, Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson, and Clark Duke contrast each other to create pure hilarity in this raunchy R-rated comedy, where the four go into a hot tub that sends them on a trip through time. It's a goofy premise for a goofy movie.

Keeping today's throwback theme alive, though, is the crew's first destination: 1986, the year I was born. If you remember the 80s fondly and want to see what a group of goofballs from 2010 do in the middle of the decade, you'll love this movie. It even has sci-fi elements that'll scratch fans' itch while keeping them laughing the whole way through.

Watch "Hot Tub Time Machine" on Prime Video starting November 1

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