Black Friday Deals (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Staff picked deals:

1. Top Amazon Deals

If you’re looking to tick items off your shopping list before the holidays, Amazon’s Black Friday sale remains one of the biggest shopping events of the year. At Tom’s Guide, our deals team tracks price history across thousands of products to separate genuine Amazon discounts from the noise.

Whether you’re upgrading to your first OLED TV, picking up a budget streaming stick or pair of headphones, or lacing up new running sneakers for your first 5K, we’re highlighting the lowest prices on gear that's been tested and recommended. While Black Friday officially lands on November 27, there's plenty of early Amazon discounts are already worth grabbing now.

Throughout this live blog, we’ll call out the Amazon deals worth buying today, flag the ones worth holding out for, and share practical advice on spotting real value without overspending. Let’s dive into today’s top picks.

Top Amazon Deals

Editor's Choice Deals November 18

Save $70 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon If you use an iPhone, the AirPods Pro 3 remain the wireless earbuds to beat. You get upgraded sound, strong active noise canceling, and up to 10 hours of battery life. As we noted in our AirPods Pro 3 review, our only real complaints were the missing charging cable and needing an Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone for Live Translate. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89 at Amazon Ninja’s 5-quart Air Fryer Pro handles air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating without taking up much counter space. Using rapid hot-air circulation, it turns out crispy food with little to no oil, making it a solid choice for quick dinners and batch prep. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Mini 7 : was $599 now $499 at Amazon If you want a tablet that slips easily into a coat pocket or small bag, the iPad mini 7 balances portability with long battery life. Apple’s A17 Pro chip keeps things running quickly on the sharp 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display, alongside dual 12MP cameras and Wi-Fi 6E. As we wrote in our mini 7 review, it packs the full iPad experience into a compact frame. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD : was $39 now $15 at Amazon At just $15, this is an unbeatable budget upgrade for any TV. Plug it straight into your HDMI port for crisp 1080p streaming, full Alexa voice control, and instant access to every major app. Read more Read less ▼