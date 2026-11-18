The best Amazon Black Friday deals live right now — Apple Watches, iPads, streaming sticks, appliances, and more
Live-tracked deals on tech, home, and everyday essentials
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Amazon Deals
If you’re looking to tick items off your shopping list before the holidays, Amazon’s Black Friday sale remains one of the biggest shopping events of the year. At Tom’s Guide, our deals team tracks price history across thousands of products to separate genuine Amazon discounts from the noise.
Whether you’re upgrading to your first OLED TV, picking up a budget streaming stick or pair of headphones, or lacing up new running sneakers for your first 5K, we’re highlighting the lowest prices on gear that's been tested and recommended. While Black Friday officially lands on November 27, there's plenty of early Amazon discounts are already worth grabbing now.
Throughout this live blog, we’ll call out the Amazon deals worth buying today, flag the ones worth holding out for, and share practical advice on spotting real value without overspending. Let’s dive into today’s top picks.
Top Amazon Deals
- Stanley: tumblers from $12
- Alexa devices: deals from $15
- Skechers: sneakers from $25
- iPads: deals from $399
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $199
Editor's Choice Deals November 18
If you use an iPhone, the AirPods Pro 3 remain the wireless earbuds to beat. You get upgraded sound, strong active noise canceling, and up to 10 hours of battery life. As we noted in our AirPods Pro 3 review, our only real complaints were the missing charging cable and needing an Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone for Live Translate.
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Ninja’s 5-quart Air Fryer Pro handles air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating without taking up much counter space. Using rapid hot-air circulation, it turns out crispy food with little to no oil, making it a solid choice for quick dinners and batch prep.
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If you want a tablet that slips easily into a coat pocket or small bag, the iPad mini 7 balances portability with long battery life. Apple’s A17 Pro chip keeps things running quickly on the sharp 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display, alongside dual 12MP cameras and Wi-Fi 6E. As we wrote in our mini 7 review, it packs the full iPad experience into a compact frame.
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At just $15, this is an unbeatable budget upgrade for any TV. Plug it straight into your HDMI port for crisp 1080p streaming, full Alexa voice control, and instant access to every major app.
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Hands down my favorite hair styling tool I’ve tested in 2026, the Steamlift Pro has dropped from $129 to $99. If you want a more affordable option than Dyson or Shark without sacrificing results, grab it while it’s under $100 for bouncy, snag-free '90s volume using steam rather than dry heat.
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Smart home favourites, now up to 60% off
Hello, and welcome to our live Amazon Black Friday coverage! If you were holding off until next week to shop, there’s no need to wait — Amazon has already dropped some of its biggest prices of the year.
Right now, the retailer has slashed up to 60% off flagship smart home gear, including Ring Video Doorbells, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and new Alexa tablets. Whether you’re boosting home security or upgrading your streaming setup, the best deals are already up for grabs.
- Amazon devices: up to 60% off Ring, Blink, Fire TV and more @ Amazon
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