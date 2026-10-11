Netflix just added one of my favorite comedies of all time — and it’s the most side-splitting sequel I’ve ever seen

As it does at the start of every month, Netflix has just added a plethora of new movies and shows. The new on Netflix October 2026 slate contains some real gems, including two of my favorite ever films in the form of “Heat” and "Gladiator”. Seeing as I own both of those cinematic greats on 4K Blu-ray though, they’re not really making my streaming sense tingle. The flick that is getting me positively pumped? That would be “22 Jump Street”.

Look, I’m not going to try and claim that this 2014 sequel is on a par with “The Godfather Part 2” or "Aliens”. But honestly, it genuinely is one of my favorite ever follow-ups. Once again directed by “The Lego Movie” duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, this brilliant buddy cop comedy reunites undercover officers Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Greg Jenko (Channing Tatum) after they successfully brought down a high school drug ring in “21 Jump Street”. This time out, their assignment is, you guessed it, to infiltrate a college.

Relentlessly ribbing itself for doing the same shtick all over again, “22 Jump Street” isn’t just self-aware; it’s also riotously funny. If you’re looking for some rib-tickling action on Netflix this week, I promise you won’t regret going undercover with these two bumbling cops turned unlikely best buds.

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What is ‘22 Jump Street’ about?

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After they just about aced their high school assignment, Schmidt and Jenko’s superior officers give the undercover duo the green light to infiltrate a college. Their mission? To find and stop the supplier of a dangerous new narcotic, called WHYPHY (Work Hard? Yes. Play Hard? Yes.).

Now playing brothers Brad and Doug McQuaid, our cops end up drifting apart as both fully embrace college life. Doug/Schmidt gets into impromptu poetry, while Brad/Jenko quickly becomes the best player on the football team. Can the squabbling pals put aside their differences, mend their friendship and bring down the dealers?

Well, yes… obviously. Still, that doesn’t make the journey towards a fantastic finale set on Miami Beach any less funny or engaging.

Why you should stream ‘22 Jump Street’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Album / Alamy Stock Photo / Columbia Pictures)

Like the original, “22 Jump Street” has no problem going meta. Whereas the first film had fun mining comedy gold out of sending up the fact it was a reboot of an ‘80s Johnny Depp show no one remembers, the follow-up loves reminding you that sequels normally suck every opportunity.

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“No one gave a s**t about the Jump Street reboot when you came on,” Nick Offerman’s Chief Hardy drolly tells Schmidt and Jenko at the beginning of the movie. “Anyone with half a brain, myself included, thought it was destined to fail spectacularly. But you got lucky. And now this department has invested a lot of money to make sure Jump Street keeps going.” Cue a reel of gags that focus on just how much cash the producers threw at “22 Jump Street”.

Now that the undercover program has become a success following the high school caper, Schmidt and Jenko are no longer being given their orders in a Korean church. Instead, Jump Street now operates out of a high-tech office, with their boss Captain Dickson (Ice Cube) working out of a glass structure that just so happens to resemble a block of Ice. See what they did there?

(Image credit: Alamy / Columbia Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

There are so many standout scenes in “22 Jump Street”. The opening drug bust where Schmidt gets attacked by an octopus. “It’s inking into my mouth!” The duo undergoing decidedly different trips after accidentally eating WHYPHY-infused brownies. Jonah Hill and Jillian Bell getting into one of the most awkward fight scenes in movie history. There’s barely time to catch your breath over the breezy 112-minute runtime.

It’s no wonder “22 Jump Street” was such a success. Despite being made on a relatively small budget, it took home well over $300m at the box office. And it’s easy to see why. Hill and Tatum’s chemistry is as electric as ever, the setpieces all land, and Ice Cube steals every scene he’s in. The moment he discovers a secret about Schmidt, then proceeds to blow a gasket while getting served string beans at a buffet, is legit side-splitting. Do yourself a favor this weekend. Enroll in this college comedy and prepare to laugh your rear end off.

Stream "22 Jump Street" on Netflix now

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