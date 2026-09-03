You probably haven't seen this risqué comedy that's hiding in plain sight on Hulu — I promise you it’s a total masterpiece

“Howards End,” “Sense and Sensibility,” “The Remains of the Day,” “Love Actually,” “Henry V,” “In the Name of the Father,” the “Harry Potter” franchise — few actors have the kind of filmography as Dame Emma Thompson and even fewer can pull off making us laugh and weep in equal measure.

The two-time Oscar winner does both, and often, in one of her best but lesser-known performances: as a sex-seeking widow in 2022’s “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” which you can watch now on Hulu.

Given how often top streaming services change up their film and TV selections (just check out all of the movies and shows that are new on Hulu in August 2026 alone for proof), and the fact that the indie dramedy received a limited run in theaters stateside, you might’ve missed out on a hidden gem like “Leo Grande.” But Thompson’s terrific lead performance is more than reason enough to check out the sweet and sensual flick. Here’s why you should check out “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” on Hulu now.

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What is 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' about?

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Emma Thompson stars as Nancy Stokes, a fiftysomething retired school teacher and recent widow who never experienced a real orgasm, even after 30 years with her late husband. She seeks to change that fact by hiring a handsome young sex worker, Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack).

The unlikely duo regularly meets up in hotel rooms, with Nancy armed with a bucket list of sexual activities that she wants to experience for the first time. No matter how professional and straightforward Nancy tries to keep things between them, the pair slowly but surely opens up to each other, discussing everything from family dynamics to past relationships to their real names (in case Leo Grande wasn’t enough of a tip-off).

Why I recommend you stream 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Directed by Sophie Hyde and written by Katy Brand, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” gives Thompson that rare thing, especially in a youth-obsessed industry like Hollywood: A raw, sexy and soulful portrait of a woman past middle age, with all of the insecurities, desires and regrets that come along with it.

Lacking vanity but not vulnerability, it’s one of the actress’s finest, fiercest performances, and she’s well-matched by an endearing Daryl McCormack. (Both actors earned BAFTA nominations for their work, with Thompson also scoring a Golden Globe nod.)

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Calling the film a “tart and tender probe into sex and intimacy, power dynamics and human connection,” New York Times critic Lisa Kennedy praised Thompson’s agility “with the script's zingers and revelations” and McCormack for moving “between wit, compassion and vulnerability with grace."

Stream “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” on Hulu now

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