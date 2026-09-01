Hulu just added 41 new movies — here are the 5 you need to stream right now

Hulu just added 41 new movies to kick off September 2026. As usual, the first day of the month is typically a big one for the best streaming services, with Netflix, Prime Video, and the like adding most of the classic titles (i.e. non-originals) to their libraries. This month was no exception.

Frankly, 41 movies is too many to bother sifting through if you ain't getting paid to do it. I am, and that's why I'm doing the hard work for you. I've combed through everything new on Hulu in September to shine a spotlight on the best of the best. I have five movies worth adding to your watchlist today.

First up, I'm recommending the earworm-filled "Bob's Burgers Movie," which is just as heartwarming even if you've never seen the show. For even more good vibes, check out "Good Day, Ramón," a drama about an unlikely friendship that transcends the language barrier. Then, for a documentary that sticks with you, look no further than "Beauties of the Night," a touching look at stars who aged out of the entertainment industry. For a blast from the past, there's the seminal queer horror comedy "Jennifer's Body" as well as a quintessential emo/scene kid movie, "Paranorman," from the same study behind "Coraline."

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So let's dive into the five newly added to Hulu movies that you need to be streaming right now.

5 Hulu movies to stream now

'The Bob's Burgers Movie' (2022)

Official Trailer | The Bob's Burgers Movie | 20th Century Studios - YouTube Watch On

You don't need to know anything about "Bob's Burgers" to enjoy "The Bob's Burgers Movie," just a good sense of humor for a dysfunctional but well-meaning family. When a giant sinkhole opens up directly in front of the Belcher family's restaurant, it's only the latest misfortune. Parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) are already staring down a looming deadline to repay their business loan, and a sinkhole ain't exactly great for business.

Meanwhile, the Belcher kids are busy dealing with their own kid-sized problems, which naturally spiral once they stumble into a murder investigation. After their friend Mickey the carny is arrested for a crime he insists he didn’t commit, the siblings do what any totally responsible kids would do: investigate the murder themselves. And of course, there's plenty of gorgeously animated musical numbers along the way.

Watch "The Bob's Burgers Movie" on Hulu now

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'Beauties of the Night' (2016)

BEAUTIES OF THE NIGHT Trailer | Festival 2016 - YouTube Watch On

Directed by María José Cuevas, "Beauties of the Night" follows five celebrated vedettes (or showgirls) of the 1970s and ’80s — Olga Breeskin, Lyn May, Rossy Mendoza, Wanda Seux and Princesa Yamal — now in their 60s. Using archival footage alongside intimate glimpses of their lives today, the documentary explores what happens when women who built careers around their looks find themselves left behind by an entertainment industry obsessed with the next generation.

"Beauties of the Night" goes beyond the standard "where are they now?" story you might expect, trading that exploitative framework for a more thoughtful meditation on finding new purpose after the spotlight fades. If you’re interested in Mexican culture and entertainment history — or simply want an intimate if bittersweet documentary about women who refuse to be defined by their past — this is one to watch.

Watch "Beauties of the Night" on Hulu now

'Good Day, Ramón' (2014)

Buen Día, Ramón Official US Release Trailer 1 (2015) - Drama Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

"Good Day, Ramón" earned a rare perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, albeit from just six reviews (for what it's worth, more than 500 audience reviews put it at 81% on the Popcornmeter). This Spanish-language, Mexican/German co-production is heartwarming as all get it, centered on a simple but heartfelt message about something we can all relate to: finding our people in the unlikeliest of places.

Kristyan Ferrer stars as Ramon, a young Mexican man who travels to Germany to find work to support his family back home. Once there, he discovers that the person he was supposed to stay with is nowhere to be found, leaving him stranded and unable to speak the language. He eventually meets Ruth (Ingeborg Schöner), an elderly German woman who takes him in, and not even a language barrier can stop their unlikely friendship from blooming.

Watch "Good Day, Ramón" on Hulu now

'Paranorman' (2012)

ParaNorman Official Trailer #2 - Stop Motion Movie (2012) HD - YouTube Watch On

I'm a huge animation fan, and Laika makes the most beautiful and poignant stories in stop-motion there are. I'm excited to see their latest "Wildwood" in theaters on October 23, but until then, you can catch two of their greatest hits on Hulu this month. You've probably already heard of "Coraline," so I wanted to shout out one of my favorites that rarely gets the same flowers: "Paranorman."

Any grown-up weird kid can relate to Norman (Kodi Smit-McPhee), a shy 11-year-old who's just trying to get through middle school. Being able to speak to the dead doesn't exactly help him fit in, and things get worse after he has a nightmarish vision of his hometown's past during a school play. When zombie puritans overrun the town, it's up to Norman and his friends to right a centuries-old witch hunt that killed a little girl, another misfit like him.

Watch "Paranorman" on Hulu now

'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

What kind of self-respecting bisexual would I be if I didn't shout out "Jennifer's Body" on Hulu this month? Audiences slept on Diablo Cody's cult classic horror comedy when it came out in 2009 (the male-gazey marketing didn't help one bit), but I'm happy to see it finally get the attention it deserves on streaming.

Jennifer (Megan Fox) is the most popular girl in her high school and the polar opposite of her best friend, wallflower Anita “Needy” Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried). When Jennifer becomes possessed after a Satanic ritual, she develops a taste for the boys in her class. It’s up to Anita to stop Jennifer’s reign of terror before her new boyfriend Chip (Johnny Simmons) is next on the menu.

Watch "Jennifer's Body" on Hulu now

Everything coming to Hulu on September 1

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