3 sweet romantic comedy movies on Hulu you (probably) haven't seen

The rom-com genre is an enduring crowd favorite, and it keeps getting new entries every year. This past year has seen big-name titles like the Jennifer Lopez-led "Office Romance," Netflix's "People We Meet on Vacation" adaptation, the sci-fi romance "One Night Only," and more.

But that ever-expanding world of rom-coms can mean that you might have missed out on some fun and frisky flicks over the years. That's where Tom's Guide has come in. We've delved into Hulu's extensive streaming platform and pulled out three under-the-radar romantic comedies that are well worth a watch.

If you're looking for something lighthearted, swoon-worthy and with a feel-good ending, here are three rom-com movies on Hulu that you probably haven't seen but should add to your watch list.

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'The Ultimate Playlist of Noise'

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise - Trailer (Official) | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

This 2021 Hulu original is of the musical rom-com tradition (think "Music & Lyrics," "Begin Again" and what have you)—Marcus Lund (Keean Johnson) is a high school senior who is obsessed with all things music and sound, and harbors a crush on a fellow singer, Wendy (Madeline Brewer).

After learning he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf, however, Marcus decides to embark on a cross-country road trip to record the Ultimate Playlist of Noise, an audio bucket list of all his favorite sounds before silence takes over, with Wendy joining in for the ride to New York City.

Stream "The Ultimate Playlist of Noise" on Hulu now

'Palm Springs'

Palm Springs - Trailer (Official) | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The millennial answer to "Groundhog Day," this 2020 favorite stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as two wedding guests—he, the carefree Nyles, and she, the depressed Sarah—who have a chance encounter at the Palm Springs-set nuptials of Sarah's half-sister.

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They share a mutual attraction, but one that gets significantly more complicated when the duo discovers the next morning that they have been inadvertently sucked into a mysterious time loop, meaning they cannot escape the wedding nor each other.

"Strong performances, assured direction, and a refreshingly original concept make Palm Springs a romcom that's easy to fall in love with," praises the critical consensus over on Rotten Tomatoes, where the sci-fi-tinged romance has a stellar 94% approval rating. (J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher also star.)

Stream "Palm Springs" on Hulu now

'Maybe I Do'

Now, we won't lie to you; this one wasn't loved by critics. (It earned a pretty abysmal 31% Rotten Tomatoes rating.) But just look at that splashy cast: Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, William H. Macy, and the late, great Diane Keaton. We've undoubtedly gone soft in the wake of Keaton's passing, but we're never going to say no to watching the beloved actress delight in a genre she so excelled in.

The gist is this: With marriage on the brain, blossoming couple Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) invite their parents to finally meet—only to make the horrifying discovery that their respective parents not only already know one another but also are secretly having affairs with each other.

Stream "Maybe I Do" on Hulu now

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