How to watch 'Sons of Ecstasy' online and from anywhere — date, time

The bitter irony of the drug ecstasy is that while some associate it with loved-up crowds at raves, the organized criminal forces behind the supply of the illegal narcotic will stop at nothing to control the extremely lucrative market. Docuseries "Sons of Ecstasy" takes the scene in Arizona in the 1990's as its case study with a British entrepreneur and a displaced mafia legend (and his son) going head-to-head.

"Sons of Ecstasy" drops on Max on Thursday, January 9 at 3:00 a.m. ET.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — HBO/Crave

• AUS — Binge 7-day free trial

If you have heard of Salvatore "Sammy The Bull" Gravano it is probably in relation to his activities as an underboss in the Gambino crime family and his subsequent decision to testify as a government mobster and help convict John Gotti in 1992.

In "Sons of Ecstasy" he turns up after his time in prison and the Witness Protection Program to become involved in his son Gerard's ecstasy-trafficking operation in his adopted home of Arizona.

By this point, however, British rave entrepreneur "English Shaun" Attwood has already built an empire by importing the drug from Europe and is now undercutting the Gravano ring. This documentary is about what happened next.

In the U.S., "Sons of Ecstasy" is available on HBO/Max.

If "Sons of Ecstasy" isn't airing where you're currently located, you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to stream the show from wherever you are.

In Canada

You can watch "Sons of Ecstasy" in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. It drops on Thursday, January 9.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

In the U.K.

Considering one half of this stand-off in the desert was British, it is a shame that "Sons of Ecstasy" has no release date in the U.K. as yet. We'd expect it to land on Sky Atlantic at some point, but there's no official confirmation of that right now.

In Australia

Aussies can watch "Sons of Ecstasy" on streaming specialist Binge from Thursday, January 9.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

'Sons of Ecstasy' cast

Karen Gravano - Self

Sammy Gravano - Self

Shaun Attwood - Self

Gerard Gravano - Self

Jim Cope - Self

Watch the official 'Sons of Ecstasy' Trailer

Sons of Ecstasy | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

