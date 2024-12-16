How to watch 'The Program' online – stream James Fox UFO documentary from anywhere now

"The Program," the latest documentary from UFO filmmaker James Fox, delves deep into the ever-evolving mystery of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) and the UFO enigma. With a rash of mysterious drone sightings reported over the New Jersey, it certainly seems to be a well-timed release.

"The Program" premieres in the U.S. and U.K. on Monday, December 16 — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

In the summer of 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released an assessment of what it called Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). It confirmed that UAP were "physical objects" that move "against the wind without discernible means of propulsion". But what are these objects exactly?

"The Program" promises a behind-the-scenes look at the world of UAP research, featuring exclusive interviews with NASA's Bill Nelson, former asst. deputy of defence Christopher Mellon, physicist Hal Puthoff, Stanford's Dr Garry Nolan and retired Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet.

Are these drones/orbs a matter for 'ufologists' in tinfoil hats? Incursions by foreign adversaries such as Russia or China? Or even non-human intelligence? "The Program" aims to break down (some of) the secrecy surrounding recent UFO investigations.

Read our guide below for how to watch "The Program" online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch "The Program" in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can rent and watch "The Program" via Amazon for $19.98.

The 1hr 42min doc is also available to rent on Apple TV+. It is also said to be available on Vimeo, although we couldn't spot it.

How to watch 'The Program' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching James Fox's "The Program" on your usual streamer?

Where to watch 'The Program' in the U.K.

Amazon seems to be the only place to find "The Program" in the U.K.. It is available to rent for £15.99 from Monday, December 16.

Can you watch 'The Program' in Australia?

While "The Program" appears to be available on Apple TV+ in Australia, the page itself doesn't seem to load the movie. It could be that the UFO documentary has yet to land in Oz. Either way, we'll update this as soon as we hear our collegues from Down Under.

'The Program' cast

James Fox – documentary filmaker ("Out of the Blue",

– documentary filmaker ("Out of the Blue", Kirk McConnell – former member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services, Senate Intelligence, and House Intelligence Committees.

– former member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services, Senate Intelligence, and House Intelligence Committees. Christopher Mellon – Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations and later for Security and Information Operations

– Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations and later for Security and Information Operations Dr. Garry Nolan – Professor in the Department of Pathology at Stanford University School of Medicine and co-founder of the SOL Foundation.

– Professor in the Department of Pathology at Stanford University School of Medicine and co-founder of the SOL Foundation. Bill Nelson – NASA Administrator

– NASA Administrator Tim Burchett – Congressman, U.S. representative for Tennessee's 2nd congressional district

– Congressman, U.S. representative for Tennessee's 2nd congressional district Jason Sands – Retired Air Force Vet, Defense Contractor, UAP whistleblower