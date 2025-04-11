'The Pitt' finale officially cements the Max medical drama as the best show of 2025 — and it has me excited for season 2

"The Pitt" has been a revelation this season from the start. And while its season finale was probably the tamest of the season, it still has cemented this Max medical drama as the best show of the year so far.

If you haven't yet watched the finale, I recommend you stop what you're doing and go watch it now on Max. But if you're determined to press on, don't worry. I don't intend to spoil anything until the tail end of this article.

Not that there's a ton to spoil. This season finale brought no major heartbreak like in episode 8, "2:00 p.m.," which had a one-two punch of a drowning victim and a brain-dead patient, neither of whom could be saved (full disclosure: one of a few times this show made me cry).

Our mass casualty event is also largely behind us at this point. Some of our characters are still coming to terms with what happened, coming back down from the adrenaline high, etc. But for the most part, this finale is goodbye for now to the day shift and the characters we just spent 15 episodes with.

That feels like a very "network TV" thing to do. And to be clear, "The Pitt" has excelled all season because it adhered to the way things used to be done.

Tight stories, with each episode clocking in at 60 minutes or less, and a cast of well-crafted characters that we grew with at an appropriate pace, made this show engaging and, frankly, addicting to watch. Despite the trauma, despite the fact that it can make even a hardened critic like me feel things, I couldn't wait to watch the next episode.

With "ER" and "24" as your show's main two inspirations, particularly the latter, it is natural for the show to feel like a network drama of old. We saw this work last year with "Presumed Innocent."

But "The Pitt" was frankly better than the Apple TV Plus legal thriller across the board. It had an attention to detail and a noticeable expert level of craft that took it to a level beyond a merely good TV show.

That's why I can't wait for season 2. I enjoyed not only what stories "The Pitt" had to tell, but I also enjoyed seeing the craft with which it was made.

I'm excited for season 2 — and more from Dr. Abbott

I'm also excited about season 2, because after tonight's finale, I'm curious to learn more about Dr. Abbott (Shawn Hatosy).

For those who haven't watched yet, Dr. Abbott is a night shift attending doctor in the Emergency Department. We meet him at the beginning of the season on top of the roof of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, when Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle).

And in essence, that's where the story of season 1 bookends, with Dr. Abbott now coming up to the roof to find Dr. Robby in the same spot, and telling him it's time to go home.

In that moment, and over the remaining moments of the episode, we learn a fair amount about Dr. Abbott.

He has a combat medic background, which is something he mentions throughout the latter part of the season and in the season finale in particular. He also still uses his military issue backpack.

He also seems likely to be suffering from PTSD, something that he touches on as a possible reason he prefers to work nights. And by end of the episode, we see evidence of what could be causing that PTSD in a fairly stunning, yet matter-of-fact reveal.

So I'm very curious to see this character, who on the face appears one-dimensional but underneath could be one of the show's most complex characters, further explored in season 2.

The good news is I know I only need to wait until January to watch season 2 — no multiyear breaks for "The Pitt." Just like how TV shows used to be.

