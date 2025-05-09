How to watch 'One to One: John & Yoko' online from anywhere

Yoko Ono and John Lennon together on rooftop in New York in 'One to One: John & Yoko'

"One to One: John & Yoko" is a powerful documentary that captures a defining moment in the lives of two of the 20th century’s most iconic cultural figures. Centered around the 1972 "One to One" benefit concert at Madison Square Garden (the only full-length show he played after leaving The Beatles), the film offers an intimate look at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s partnership — both artistic and personal.

'One to One: John & Yoko' — Streaming details 'One to One: John & Yoko' will be released on Friday, May 9, via Prime Video. The documentary is set to be available to stream via digital platforms from this date.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Max

Through rare archival footage, personal recordings, and remastered concert performances, the documentary reveals the behind-the-scenes intensity of their work and the social causes that motivated them.

This is a must-watch for music lovers, Beatles fans, and anyone interested in how art and activism can intertwine. "One to One: John & Yoko" provides an intimate portrait of a couple who defied convention, using the stage not just for performance, but for purpose.

How to watch 'One to One: John & Yoko' online in the U.S.

How to watch 'One to One: John & Yoko' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'One to One: John & Yoko' online in Canada

You can watch "One to One: John & Yoko" in Canada on the Crave streaming service. It lands late 2025 and you can see our full episode guide at the bottom of this page.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

How to watch 'One to One: John & Yoko' in the U.K.

There is no release date for "One to One: John & Yoko" in the U.K. yet, but it is likely to end up on Sky Atlantic very soon and also available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £31/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices usually start from £9.99/month, though a special offer is currently allowing new subscribers to sign up for £6.99/month.

How to watch 'One to One: John & Yoko' online in Australia

Aussies can catch "One to One: John & Yoko" when it premieres on Max (now available Down Under) in late 2025.

Plans start at $9.99/month.

Watch the 'One to One: John & Yoko' trailer

One to One: John & Yoko - Official Trailer | Exclusively in IMAX April 11 | John Lennon, Yoko Ono - YouTube Watch On

'One to One: John & Yoko' — Episode guide

'One to One: John & Yoko' — Cast

John Lennon

Yoko Ono

'One to One: John & Yoko' FAQ

What is One to One: John & Yoko about? This documentary explores the creative and personal partnership between John Lennon and Yoko Ono, focusing on their 1972 "One to One" benefit concerts and the social activism that defined their collaboration.

Does the documentary feature original concert footage? Yes, it includes remastered footage from the "One to One" concerts at Madison Square Garden, along with archival material and behind-the-scenes insights.

3. Who appears in the documentary besides John and Yoko? The film features contributions from friends, collaborators, and music historians who provide context on the couple’s influence on art, music, and political movements of the early 1970s.

