How to watch 'One to One: John & Yoko' online from anywhere
A love letter to a lost moment in time — John Lennon and Yoko Ono in Greenwich Village, 1972
"One to One: John & Yoko" is a powerful documentary that captures a defining moment in the lives of two of the 20th century’s most iconic cultural figures. Centered around the 1972 "One to One" benefit concert at Madison Square Garden (the only full-length show he played after leaving The Beatles), the film offers an intimate look at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s partnership — both artistic and personal.
Here's how you can watch "One to One: John & Yoko" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
'One to One: John & Yoko' will be released on Friday, May 9, via Prime Video. The documentary is set to be available to stream via digital platforms from this date.
• U.S. — HBO/Max
• CAN — Crave
• AUS — Max
Through rare archival footage, personal recordings, and remastered concert performances, the documentary reveals the behind-the-scenes intensity of their work and the social causes that motivated them.
This is a must-watch for music lovers, Beatles fans, and anyone interested in how art and activism can intertwine. "One to One: John & Yoko" provides an intimate portrait of a couple who defied convention, using the stage not just for performance, but for purpose.
Read on and discover how you can watch "One to One: John & Yoko" online with all the streaming details you need below.
How to watch 'One to One: John & Yoko' online in the U.S.
"One to One: John & Yoko" premieres in late 2025 on HBO's Max platform.
Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.
Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.
How to watch 'One to One: John & Yoko' from anywhere in the world
If you're traveling overseas and "One to One: John & Yoko" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With a VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "One to One: John & Yoko" online from wherever you are in the world.
How to watch 'One to One: John & Yoko' online in Canada
You can watch "One to One: John & Yoko" in Canada on the Crave streaming service. It lands late 2025 and you can see our full episode guide at the bottom of this page.
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).
Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'One to One: John & Yoko' in the U.K.
There is no release date for "One to One: John & Yoko" in the U.K. yet, but it is likely to end up on Sky Atlantic very soon and also available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.
Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £31/month.
Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices usually start from £9.99/month, though a special offer is currently allowing new subscribers to sign up for £6.99/month.
Americans on vacation in the U.K. who want to catch the show sooner will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'One to One: John & Yoko' online in Australia
Aussies can catch "One to One: John & Yoko" when it premieres on Max (now available Down Under) in late 2025.
Plans start at $9.99/month.
Not at home? Don't panic. You can still watch the show from your usual domestic streaming platform with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
Watch the 'One to One: John & Yoko' trailer
'One to One: John & Yoko' — Episode guide
'One to One: John & Yoko' — Cast
- John Lennon
- Yoko Ono
'One to One: John & Yoko' FAQ
What is One to One: John & Yoko about?
This documentary explores the creative and personal partnership between John Lennon and Yoko Ono, focusing on their 1972 "One to One" benefit concerts and the social activism that defined their collaboration.
Does the documentary feature original concert footage?
Yes, it includes remastered footage from the "One to One" concerts at Madison Square Garden, along with archival material and behind-the-scenes insights.
3. Who appears in the documentary besides John and Yoko?
The film features contributions from friends, collaborators, and music historians who provide context on the couple’s influence on art, music, and political movements of the early 1970s.
