You don’t need the $300 Apple TV 4K to get its best feature — just buy the new Siri remote

If you own an Apple TV, you know the routine. You sit down to relax, reach for the remote, and find nothing. Ten minutes later, after lifting every couch cushion and checking under the rug, you finally locate it.

As part of Apple's Welcome home product showcase, which signaled a major expansion into the smart home space, the company unveiled a direct fix for this living room headache. The new Apple TV 4K upgraded Siri Remote now features a built-in speaker that plays an audible chime when triggered via voice command or the Find My app.

Combined with Precision Finding, which provides directional cues on your iPhone or Apple Watch, tracking down a misplaced remote requires far less guesswork. The good news is that you don't have to drop $300 on a new streaming box to get the Siri remote for your existing Apple TV.

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What’s new with the 2026 Siri remote?

(Image credit: Apple)

If you are eyeing the standalone upgrade, Apple packed several practical features into the body of the remote:

Precision finding. The remote supports highly accurate directional guidance directly on your iPhone screen. Find My now guides you straight to the remote with distance counters and directional arrows, making short work of room searches.

A built-in speaker. Apple finally added a hardware speaker to the body of the remote. You can now say, "Hey Siri, find my remote," or use the Find My app, and it will emit a clear, audible chime from beneath your sofa cushions.

And, of course, broad backward compatibility. As we know, Apple made the remote backward compatible with earlier set-top models, so you can upgrade your remote without throwing away a perfectly good streaming box.

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Yes, you can buy it separately

The new Siri Remote is sold as a standalone accessory. Apple offers the upgraded remote individually for $59 on the Apple Store.

Apple Siri Remote : $59 at Apple Apple’s speaker-equipped Siri Remote is now available to pre-order as a standalone purchase for $59. Works with all Apple TV 4K and HD models. Pre-orders ship Friday, November 13.

It is available to order alongside the broader hardware lineup, with shipments beginning Friday, November 13 — matching the launch date of the new Apple TV 4K.

For users happy with their current streaming box who simply want an easier way to find the remote, the $59 standalone Siri Remote offers a straightforward, budget-friendly fix without forcing a full system upgrade.

What models does it support?

The standalone remote is compatible with:

Apple TV 4K (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations)

(1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations) Apple TV HD

Interested in what else Apple unveiled at its smart home showcase? Check out our Apple 'Welcome home' event live blog for full coverage, hands-on impressions, and deep dives into all the latest releases.

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