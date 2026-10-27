Everything new on Apple TV in November 2026: A heist thriller, new Chris Pratt movie and more

Apple TV is giving you plenty to feast on next month, from a high-stakes heist to a golf comedy that’s ready to tee off again. There are five notable titles new on Apple TV in November 2026, spanning buzzy scripted series, inspiring documentaries and a culinary road trip with a very unlikely chef.

The month brings the return of Owen Wilson’s golf comedy “Stick” for season 2, plus “12 12 12,” a crime thriller that breaks a heist into three timelines. On the film front, “Way of the Warrior Kid” delivers a dose of underdog inspiration, while “Being Heumann” tells the story of disability rights activist Judy Heumann.

Plus, “Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook” sees the comedian/actress put her culinary skills to the test. Ready to see what’s on the menu? Here’s everything coming to Apple TV in November 2026.

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‘Stick’ season 2

Stick — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson) has spent 20 years in the rough, but he’s not ready to call it a career just yet. After putting his hopes in teenage golf phenom Santi (Peter Dager), the washed-up pro decides it’s his turn to chase a major. Egged on by old rival Clark (Timothy Olyphant), Pryce sets his sights on becoming the oldest golfer to win the U.S. Open. Enter Coach Amanda (Rhea Seehorn), aka the “swing doctor,” who’ll have to work some serious magic to get this comeback out of the sand trap.

Premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV

‘Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook’

Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Awkwafina can act, rap and make a killer joke, but put her in front of a stove and things get dicey. In this docuseries, Nora Lum embarks on a cross-country culinary education to reconnect with her family’s Chinese restaurant legacy, meeting Asian American chefs who’ve found their own way into the business. From Texas barbecue to Hawaiian pig roasts, she explores the flavors, traditions and family histories that shape Asian American cuisine.

Premieres Nov. 6 on Apple TV

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‘Being Heumann’

Being Heumann — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Washington had ignored disabled Americans for long enough. In 1977, disability rights activist Judy Heumann (Ruth Madeley) and a coalition of fed-up protesters take over a San Francisco federal building, holding out for 28 days to demand the government enforce their civil rights. Siân Heder (“CODA”) directs this true story of a movement that refused to be brushed aside, with Mark Ruffalo as the bureaucrat blocking their demands and Dylan O’Brien as a reporter in the thick of it.

Premieres Nov. 13 on Apple TV

‘12 12 12’

12 12 12 — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

A bank robbery is one thing; getting away with it is another. This heist thriller stretches the caper across three ticking clocks: 12 months to plan the job, 12 hours to pull it off and 12 days to disappear. Anthony Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent on the trail of Jamie Dornan’s career criminal, who seeks vengeance as much as money. Their game of cat and mouse spans Europe, with a fortune buried beneath Zurich and plenty of ways for things to go very wrong.

Premieres Nov. 13 on Apple TV

‘Way of the Warrior Kid’

Way of the Warrior Kid (2026) First Look | Chris Pratt | Apple TV | Jude Hill | McG | Cast and Crew - YouTube Watch On

Middle school is brutal, but luckily, 11-year-old Marc has a Navy SEAL in the family. Chris Pratt stars as Uncle Jake, a decorated soldier who takes his nephew (Jude Hill) under his wing after the kid gets pushed around at school. His training regimen, dubbed Operation Warrior Kid, is less about throwing punches than building confidence, courage and character. Based on former SEAL Jocko Willink’s bestselling book, this coming-of-age drama aims to be “The Karate Kid” for a new generation.

Premieres Nov. 25 on Apple TV

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