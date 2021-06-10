Thinking about launching your own website? Well, there’s no better time to start than now. This month is jam-packed with exciting deals from the best web hosting services currently available.

Here, we take a look at some of the key contenders, ranking them by cost efficiency and service quality. So if you’re looking for budget-friendly web hosting but aren’t sure where to start, here are a few pointers.



Bluehost is currently offering a 60% discount on all of its shared hosting plans. It’s hugely popular among WordPress developers and is known for its 24/7 support and 99.98% uptime guarantee. Meanwhile, Hostinger is offering a 50% reduction on its cloud hosting plans, which are great for businesses looking to scale. Namecheap is currently running a Small Business Month, which comes with a 97% discount on domains and 59% on hosting and email. For more deals worth checking out, keep reading!

Web hosting for cheap: the best deals for June 2021

Bluehost - Up to 60% off on shared hosting

Shared hosting is one of the most cost-effective ways of building a new website. Bluehost, a fan favorite among developers who use WordPress, is currently offering a whopping 60% discount on all its shared hosting plans, starting at just $2.75 a month instead of the regular price of $7.99 a month. Bluehost is a highly reputed Utah-based web hosting company with nearly two decades under its belt, boasting excellent speeds and great uptime.

Hostinger - 50% off on cloud hosting

Starting at just $9.99 a month, Hostinger is currently offering one of the cheapest cloud hosting plans in the market. Unlike traditional hosting where all your website’s data is stored on a single server, cloud hosting has your storage space divided across multiple interconnected servers. This helps guarantee better speeds and uptime since the entire load is shared across more than one server.

InMotion Hosting - 35% off on VPS hosting

VPS hosting lets you store your website on a partition, inside a physical server, allowing you to reap the benefits of dedicated hosting at a fraction of the cost. InMotion Hosting is currently offering 35% off on all its VPS hosting plans for the first year. InMotion has great customer support and a very accessible interface, making it perfect for first-time web developers.

DreamHost - Shared WordPress hosting at $2.59 a month

DreamHost is another favorite among WordPress developers and designers. It’s currently offering annual shared hosting plans featuring one-click WordPress installation at just $2.59 a month, which is a 68% reduction on its month-to-month plans (at $7.99 a month). These subscriptions also include a free domain name and SSL certificate.

Namecheap - Up to 97% off during Small Business Month Namecheap has announced an entire month’s worth of amazing deals and discounts thanks to Small Business Month. There are offers available on web hosting, domain registration, web security, and email. With a 58% discount on shared hosting and 30% off on private email, Namecheap is one of the most budget-friendly and simple web hosting services available. It’s very easy to use and features great support. The web hosting plans even include a free website builder for entry-level developers.

HostGator - Up to 57% off on managed WordPress hosting

Enter the promo code ‘SNAPPY’ during checkout to get a 57% discount on WordPress hosting with HostGator. These plans come with a 99.9% uptime guarantee and 24/7/365 support over email and chat. The discount available is for the Business plan, for a term of 36 months. WordPress hosting comes with the content management system already installed on your web server, meaning you can get straight to building your website without worrying about setting up and maintaining WordPress. It’s a good web host, if a little basic.

Web hosting June 2021: deals round up

What is web hosting?

Just as your business needs an office, a website needs web hosting in order to stay online. Web hosting is a service whereby a dedicated provider allows access to its computer servers on a subscription basis, with each server containing the storage space and bandwidth needed to host one or many websites online.

It’s not feasible for every business and individual to host their own web servers—that would be too expensive and inefficient. That’s why web hosting companies have massive data centers across the world where they keep and maintain these servers, allowing access to their resources for a fee.

There are different types of web hosting solutions available at different price ranges. Starting with shared hosting which is the most cost-efficient, it goes all the way up to expensive dedicated hosting for large-scale websites.

The majority of cheap hosting plans are shared in nature, with multiple websites sharing resources on the same physical server. However, a few select hosting companies have also been offering cloud hosting, managed hosting, and virtual private server (VPS) hosting at some really attractive rates.

What to look for in a cheap web host

When you are looking for a cheap hosting provider for your website, it’s also important to keep quality in mind. Most of the major hosting providers online have a range of cost-effective plans available, but not all of them provide the same level of value.

A good web hosting provider offers excellent support in case you run into any issues. It also has a reliable uptime guarantee—the percentage of time your website is guaranteed to stay online during any year. Your hosting provider has to have fast server response times as well so that people don’t get frustrated and leave while trying to load your website.

Of course, a cheap shared hosting plan won’t offer the same server speeds or support as the most expensive dedicated hosting. It is also worth noting that most web hosts will cap your maximum storage capacity and bandwidth on cheaper plans, so you have to make sure you buy into one that works for your business. However, there are a lot of competitors in the market, each with its own distinguished offering to suit your specific needs and circumstances.

What’s the difference between free and cheap web hosting?

There are web hosting companies that offer a limited version of their services free of charge, but these offers are usually meant to help you get a taste of what it’s like to host your website with them before you actually sign up.

Free web hosting hardly ever offers the same number of features as a paid hosting plan, not to mention it imposes a slew of restrictions to cap your usage for economic feasibility. A free hosting plan is fine if you want to test-run things before a full launch or if you only require a website for personal use, but professionals and business owners should always consider a paid hosting plan.