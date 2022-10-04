Hostinger coupon codes for October 2022
FAQs
What are Hostinger coupon codes?
Hostinger coupon codes are digital vouchers designed to lower the price of website hosting. When available, Hostinger coupon codes can be entered during the checkout process. Keep in mind you'll have to create an account to use the promo codes.
Does Hostinger offer student discounts?
The Hostinger student discount code takes 10% off your order. You'll need to verify your eligibility via Student Beans. You can find out more via the Hostinger website (opens in new tab).
Does Hostinger offer free website hosting?
Yes, Hostinger offers free website hosting. Their free hosting solution is available through 000webhost. However, keep in mind that free hosts usually provide limited levels of customer service, if any at all. You may also find fewer management tools to make your website look professional. You can find out more about Hostinger's free service via the Hostinger website (opens in new tab).
What type of hosting does Hostinger offer?
Hostinger offers shared web hosting, cloud hosting, VPS hosting, and e-mail hosting. Shared web hosting (where you share server resources with other people) starts at $0.99 a month for a single site. VPS hosting from Hostinger is advertised as up to 30 times faster than shared web hosting. You get your own allocation of resources that aren't shared with other sites. The cheapest VPS plan starts at $3.95 a month. Meanwhile, cloud hosting from Hostinger is essentially bulk VPS hosting and starts at $9.99 a month.
Does Hostinger have a refund policy?
Hostinger offers a 30-day money back guarantee if you're not satisfied with the company's services. You can learn more about the Hostinger refund policy via their website (opens in new tab).
What is Zyro?
Zyro is Hostinger's website builder. In our Zyro review, we called it a basic website builder that's mainly targeted at those who want to get online as fast as possible. It doesn't pack as many advanced tools as some of the best website builders, but it's simple and beginner-friendly with competitive pricing.
What web hosting plans does Hostinger offer?
Hostinger has three basic hosting plans. They include single shared hosting, premium shared hosting, and business shared hosting. Here's how they stack up against each other:
- Single Shared Hosting: Starting at $1.99/month, Hostinger's single plan will host one website offering 50GB of SSD storage and up to 10,000 visits per month. You also get one e-mail account and free weekly backups. It's an ideal package for beginners.
- Premium Shared Hosting: For $2.99/month, the premium plan is designed for hosting multiple websites (100 total). You get 100GB of SSD storage and unlimited bandwidth.
- Business Shared Hosting: This plan is optimized for small businesses hosting up to 100 websites. You get 200GB of SSD storage, free daily backups, and a free domain. This plan costs $3.99/month.
Is Hostinger good?
Hostinger is priced well and includes a wealth of features. We particularly like its website builder, which is easy to use and powerful enough to create nice designs. The company offers 24/7, year-round support to members, even those on the cheapest shared hosting plans. However, keep in mind there is no phone support , but you can get support via email or live chat. Find out more in our Hostinger web hosting review.
How do I contact Hostinger?
Hostinger reps can be contacted 24/7. You can visit the company's Contact Us (opens in new tab) page to send an email or start a live chat.
Hostinger hints and tips
Hostinger coupon codes are a great way to save on your web hosting needs. Below you'll find other tips to help lower your costs:
- Find deals on Hostinger's website: Select Hostinger coupon codes can be found direct on Hostinger's website. Discounts can take up to 80% off different hosting plans. You can browse their deals here (opens in new tab).
- Opt for multi-year plans: Hostinger tends to offers its biggest discounts when you sign up for multi-year plans. For instance, the web hosting company has in the past offered 80% off four-year subscriptions on its Single Shared hosting plan.
- Shop during major holidays: Like many retailers, Hostinger offers discounts during major holidays like Black Friday and Memorial Day. If possible, look for deals during those events to save the most.
How to use Hostinger coupon codes
Hostinger coupon codes can be entered during the checkout process after creating your user account. Before entering your payment information, you'll find a section titled "Have a coupon Code?" Click on the text and a new coupon field will appear underneath it. Manually enter your Hostinger coupon code and then click "Apply" to activate your promo code.
Be In the Know
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.