One of 2023’s best mattresses is on sale for just $199 — ends Monday!

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is made by the same company behind the Nectar Mattress and its one of our best mattress of the year recommendations for people with smaller budgets. It's even cheaper this weekend, with up to 60% off the Siena Mattress and prices from $199 at Siena Sleep. The biggest saving of 60% is on the twin size – now priced $199 (was $499) – while you can save 53% off every either size. That reduces the price of a queen to $379 (MSRP $799), which is superb for a well-rated budget bed.

Plus, you'll get access to a bedding offer that includes a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillow worth $499 for just $99 to boost your saving further. As we explain in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, this all-foam bed-in-a-box is a great choice for stomach and back sleepers, thanks to its firmer feel that keeps you on top of the mattress where your spine is better aligned during sleep.

Our testers scored the Siena Mattress highly for temperature regulation and motion transfer, making it a good choice for hot sleepers and couples too. It sits firmly within the cheap mattress category, and comes a 180-night home trial, a 10 year warranty (unusual for a budget bed) and free shipping and returns.