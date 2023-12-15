One of 2023’s best mattresses is on sale for just $199 — ends Monday!

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is made by the same company behind the Nectar Mattress and its one of our best mattress of the year recommendations for people with smaller budgets. It's even cheaper this weekend, with up to 60% off the Siena Mattress and prices from $199 at Siena Sleep. The biggest saving of 60% is on the twin size – now priced $199 (was $499) – while you can save 53% off every either size. That reduces the price of a queen to $379 (MSRP $799), which is superb for a well-rated budget bed.
Plus, you'll get access to a bedding offer that includes a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillow worth $499 for just $99 to boost your saving further. As we explain in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, this all-foam bed-in-a-box is a great choice for stomach and back sleepers, thanks to its firmer feel that keeps you on top of the mattress where your spine is better aligned during sleep.
Our testers scored the Siena Mattress highly for temperature regulation and motion transfer, making it a good choice for hot sleepers and couples too. It sits firmly within the cheap mattress category, and comes a 180-night home trial, a 10 year warranty (unusual for a budget bed) and free shipping and returns.
Siena Memory Foam Mattress at Siena Sleep
Was: From $499
Now: From $199 at Siena Sleep
Summary: The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is one of the most affordable bed-in-a-box mattresses on the market. It is medium-firm making it ideal for all types of sleeper. This mattress is made up of five different layers of premium memory foam including 2 inches of gel memory foam which adapts to your body shape ensuring relief on all your pressure points. There’s also 4 inches of support foam which cushions the body for extra comfort and then 4 inches of foundational foam which is strong and durable creating stable sleeping conditions. This mattress also comes with a breathable cover which will help keep hot sleepers cool something that can be an issue with all foam mattresses. Couples will also love that this mattress has very little motion transfer so there will be no more disturbed nights from restless partners. Plus, for those who naturally gravitate to the edge of the bed, our tester found the edge support to be exceptional and states you'll never feel like you're going to roll out of bed.
Price history: You will always find good savings on the Siena Mattress so you’ll never pay the full MSRP. But with this flash sale you're getting the cheapest prices of the year. A twin size Siena Memory Foam Mattress is now 60% off, reducing it to $199 (was $499). A queen size is down to $379 (was $799), which is ridiculously cheap for such a well-rated memory foam mattress in a box. These prices are fractionally cheaper and the discounts fractionally higher than what we saw during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, so if you’re looking for a new budget mattress and want one from a trusted sleep brand, we recommend the Siena and we recommend buying during this flash sale. It ends on Monday 18 December.
Benefits: 180 night trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping