Oculus Quest 2 epic deal gives you $100 off second headset

Oculus Quest 2 deals are rare, so when one comes along — we're the first to take note. Currently, Facebook is offering a killer deal on its virtual reality headset.

Through September 27, Facebook will take $100 off a second Oculus Quest 2 headset when you purchase one at full price. That's the biggest dollar-off discount we've ever seen for the Oculus Quest 2.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): buy one, get $100 off second headset @ Oculus

Facebook is offering a rare deal on its virtual reality headset. Purchase one Oculus Quest 2 at full price ($299) and you'll get $100 off the cost of another Oculus Quest 2. The Oculus Quest 2 has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date. View Deal

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we were full of praise for its lightweight design and build, which is comfortable enough for extended wear. Version two of the Oculus Quest got upgraded controllers, and we found them to be supremely comfortable and intuitive to use. There's a solid haptic engine in there, which adds enormously to the immersion. In one game we played, it felt as if we were truly yielding a lightsaber.

The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR system, which means you don't need to set up any external sensors or cameras. Just charge it up, pop it on your head and you'll be exploring virtual worlds in minutes.

But if you want even more in-depth experiences, you can buy the Oculus Link cable and hook it up to your gaming PC. That way, previously PC-only experiences like Half-Life Alyx become available, too, assuming you've got the graphical grunt to run it.

Bottom line: Oculus Quest 2 makes for an immersive virtual reality adventure and is one of the best VR headsets available today. Make sure to follow our where to buy Oculus Quest 2 coverage for updates on the headset's inventory.