Best Oculus Quest 2 deals in December 2021

The best Oculus Quest 2 deals from every retailer

Oculus Quest 2
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Oculus Quest 2 deals are very hard to find. Even during major holidays, the best Oculus Quest 2 deals usually bundle a free gift card or accessory. In a few rare occasions you might get $10 off the headset itself. 

However, it's peak holiday season and there are plenty of Christmas deals to take advantage of as retailers try to entice shoppers with last-minute sales. Currently, there are no Oculus Quest 2 discounts, but the headset is in stock and ready to ship in time for Christmas. So we're rounding up the best spots to find Oculus Quest 2 stock along with any deals you may be able to get along the way. 

Best Oculus Quest 2 deals

Refurb Oculus Quest 2: now $199 @ Walmart

Refurb Oculus Quest 2: now $199 @ Walmart
The Oculus Quest 2 is our pick for the best VR headset around. This refurbished model gets you a great discount on the headset’s usual price of $299. It’s a great VR machine that just works — and Walmart offers a one-year warranty it’s refurb products, so you can buy with confidence. 

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Oculus

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Oculus
$10 off accessory: The Oculus store has had stock of both the 128GB and 256GB models. Plus, when you buy an Oculus Quest 2, you'll get $10 off the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery. After discount, the accessory will cost $99. 

Oculus Quest 2: for $299  @ Amazon

Oculus Quest 2: for $299  @ Amazon
It's not an Oculus Quest 2 deal per se, but Amazon has stock of the Oculus Quest 2 and it can still arrive in time for Christmas. In our review, we called the Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date. 

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Best Buy

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers both the 128GB model and 256GB model of the Oculus Quest 2. Currently, only the 128GB model is in stock.

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Walmart

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Walmart
Walmart has the 128GB model of the Oculus Quest 2 in stock for $299.

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Adorama

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Adorama
Adorama currently has both Oculus Quest 2 models in stock, both selling at list price with no special deals.

Oculus Quest 2 deals in the UK

Oculus Quest 2: £299 @ Game

Oculus Quest 2: £299 @ Game
Game has the Oculus Quest 2 in stock, both the 64GB and 256GB versions. It's also selling extra peripherals, like the PC link cable and a carry case. 

Oculus Quest 2: £399 @ Currys

Oculus Quest 2: £399 @ Currys
Currys has the 256GB Oculus Quest 2 listed. But only the 64GB version is in stock. 

Oculus Quest 2: Which model to buy?

You can't really go wrong with either Oculu Quest 2 model. In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we concluded that it's the best VR headset you can buy, and praised its slick, intuitive design, faster performance and better resolution than its predecessor. And for $299, it's the cheapest standalone VR headset to offer 6DOF (meaning hand and head tracking in a 3D space). 

For casual gamers, the 128GB model should suffice. However, those who want to have a more extensive library of games and apps, may want to spend a little extra for the 256GB model to avoid constantly downloading and reinstalling software. More demanding games take up more space. Unfortunately, you cannot expand headset storage, so choose wisely.

