Mint Mobile January sale — buy two years of service for the price of one

Mint Mobile is kicking off 2022 with one of the best January sales we've seen all week. The carrier is offering an epic phone deal that blows away the competition.

For a limited time, when you buy 12 months of data at Mint Mobile, you'll get an extra 12 months for free. The deal is valid on all Mint Mobile phones, including the entire iPhone 13 family. Data plans at Mint Mobile start as low as $15/month for 4GB (5G/4G speeds) and max out at $30/month for unlimited (5G/4G speeds). For instance, you can purchase 12 months of unlimited service for $360 total and you'll get an extra 12 months for free. So you'll get two years of service for $360. That's the most generous Mint Mobile deal we've seen.

Mint Mobile: get 12 free months @ Mint Mobile Mint Mobile: get 12 free months @ Mint Mobile

Through January 7, Mint Mobile is offering one of the best deals we've seen from any carrier. Purchase any 12-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get 12 additional months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 12 months ($360 total) and you'll get an extra 12 months for free (24 months total). All Mint Mobile phones are eligible for this sale, including the entire iPhone 13 lineup, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more.

What is Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is an MVNO that operates on T-Mobile's network. Since T-Mobile is a GSM-based network, you're going to want a GSM-based phone to use at Mint Mobile. Like most prepaid wireless networks, Mint Mobile does make some compromises to offer that cheaper price. Customer support isn't always readily available and you don't always get the best possible data speeds. That said, if you can put up with occasionally slowed-down data and having to go to community forums to solve some problems on your own, Mint shouldn't let you down.

This is one of the best deals we've seen from the carrier. Make sure to check out our guide to the best Mint Mobile plans for more details on the service and its plans.