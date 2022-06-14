New customers get access to the best Mint Mobile plans. Plans start at 4GB of data for $15/month, 10GB of data for $20/month, 15GB of data for $25/month, or unlimited data for $30/month.

Keep in mind that Mint Mobile's pricing scheme gets somewhat complicated after your first billing cycle. When it comes time to renew, however, that promotional three-month option disappears. If you want to sign up for another three months, your bill jumps considerably.