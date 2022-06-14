Mint Mobile coupons for June 2022
What are Mint Mobile promo codes?
Mint Mobile promo codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of phones and data plans at Mint Mobile. When available, Mint Mobile coupon codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will automatically be applied/displayed.
Does Mint Mobile offer discounts?
Mint Mobile offers deals on its phones and on its data plans. For instance, you can currently get six free months of service when you buy a new phone and a 6-month plan. You can shop all deals via the Mint Mobile website (opens in new tab).
What products does Mint Mobile sell?
Mint Mobile carries a wide array of smartphones. Devices range from the iPhone 13 to the Samsung Z Flip. However, keep in mind that Mint Mobile doesn't sell wearables, tablets, or accessories.
What are the best Mint Mobile plans?
New customers get access to the best Mint Mobile plans. Plans start at 4GB of data for $15/month, 10GB of data for $20/month, 15GB of data for $25/month, or unlimited data for $30/month.
Keep in mind that Mint Mobile's pricing scheme gets somewhat complicated after your first billing cycle. When it comes time to renew, however, that promotional three-month option disappears. If you want to sign up for another three months, your bill jumps considerably.
Mint Mobile hints and tips
In addition to Mint Mobile promo codes, there are various other ways to save money at Mint Mobile.
- BYOP: Mint Mobile lets you bring your own phone to its carrier. You just need to make sure it's unlocked and compatible with Mint Mobile. You can learn more about Mint Mobile's BYOP plan via Mint's website (opens in new tab).
- Use Mint's Family Plan: Mint's Family Plans start as low as $15/per month per line. Even better, you can open a family plan with just two lines. You can find out more about Mint Family plans via the Mint website (opens in new tab).
How to use Mint Mobile promo codes
Mint Mobile promo codes can be entered when viewing items in your shopping cart. In the "summary" section of your shopping cart, you'll find a section titled "Have a coupon?" Manually enter your coupon code in the provided field. Click "Apply" and the coupon code will automatically be applied to your purchase.
About Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile is an MVNO or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case T-Mobile's. That means Mint Mobile customers can take advantage of T-Mobile's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.Based in Costa Mesa, CA, the carrier was founded in 2015 and unveiled their commercial — Chunky Style Milk — during the Super Bowl LIII. The ad featured a family drinking milk with mysterious white chunks. In 2019, it was announced that actor Ryan Reynolds would acquire an ownership stake in the company. Reynolds now appears in many Mint Mobile ads. Mint Mobile offers data plans featuring 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, and unlimited buckets of data. Talk and text are always unlimited, no matter what data plan you pick or for how long. As a general rule of thumb, the more you buy up front, the more you save.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.