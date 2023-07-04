Live
4th of July TV sales LIVE — the best deals now
Save on OLEDs, QLEDs, and more
From Amazon to Walmart, 4th of July sales are now live. While there are hundreds of sales happening right now, some of the best deals I'm seeing today happen to involve TVs. 4K TVs, OLED TVs, QLED TVs — you name it; they're all on sale right now.
I've been covering retail holidays for over a decade. Whether it's a federal holiday or a run-of-the-mill summer sale, I'm analyzing TV deals all year long. That means I can distinguish between a great deal and a boring everyday price cut. To that end, I'm rounding up the best 4th of July TV deals happening today. These are deals on TVs we've tested, reviewed, and recommend. I'm also keeping Prime Day in mind, so if I think something could get cheaper next week, I'll call that out with my recommendation on whether to buy now or wait.
While I normally wouldn't recommend anyone buy a 1080p TV, I'll also include any noteworthy budget, low-end TVs that would make great sets for a basement, guest room, or children's room. Just keep in mind that 4K TVs can be as cheap — if not cheaper — than some 1080p sets. So whether you're in the market for your first OLED TV or simply curious to see what's on sale, here are the best 4th of July sales on TV happening right now. For more deals, make sure to check out our guide to the best 4th of July TV sales.
Top 4th of July TV sales still live right now
- Smart TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon
- Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon
- Toshiba 75" C350 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $529 @ Best Buy
- LG 48" A2 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy
- Sony 65" X80K 4K Google TV: was $899 now $798 @ Amazon
Shop all 4th of July TV sales
- Amazon: smart TVs on sale from $64
- Best Buy: 55-inch 4K TVs from $299
- B&H Photo: up to $1,700 off select TVs
- LG: up to $1,500 off OLED TVs
- Newegg: up to 33% off select TV brands from Samsung, LG, more
- OLED 4K TVs: deals from $599 @ Best Buy
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $1,500 off @ Samsung
- Sony 4K TV sale: from $298 @ Amazon
- Walmart: smart TVs from $98
Here is another big saving on an excellent Samsung model, the 65-inch S90C OLED 4K has been sliced more than $500 off at Amazon. One of the most premium OLED TVs from Samsung, this model promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED also packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object SoundTracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.
Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $2,097 @ Amazon
Here’s a pretty excellent deal on a top-rated Samsung QLED TV courtesy of Amazon. In our glowing Samsung QN90B QLED TV review, we praised this television for its excellent image quality and strong gaming capabilities. It also has support for HDR10/HDR10+/HLG, and voice control support for Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. It’s one of the best alternatives to an OLED TV you can buy and delivers some of the brightest and most detailed pictures we’ve seen from any QLED TV to date.
Samsung 55" QN90B Neo 4K QLED: was $1,299 now $997 @ Amazon
I purchased the LG C2 OLED last Black Friday and it's been one of my favorite tech purchases of all time. It's a stunning TV with deep inky blacks and an impressively wide color gamut. Sound could be a lot better, but it's the new centerpiece in my living room. Yes, there's a newer C3 model, but the C2 sits at the very top of our best TV guide because the differences between the two sets are minimal and the C2 is a better value. That said, it's been cheaper. It hit $999 back in mid-May and sold out in flash. It then returned at that price point, but it was sold via a 3rd party retailer. I recommend waiting till Prime Day. Otherwise, it's a decent deal at this price. Below is what all the major retailers are charging for it now.
LG 55" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon
LG 55" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Walmart
LG 55" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 bow $1,299 @ Best Buy
Everyone's trying to save money these days. If you need a new TV, but don't have a big budget to play with, the Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support. Also, worth nothing is that these TVs are all Best Buy exclusives. Nevertheless, they're all now at their lowest price ever.
Roku 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
Roku 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $649 now $599 @ Best Buy
Roku 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
I know what you're thinking. Is a $599 OLED TV worth it? Short answer: yes. While it doesn't offer the same performance as LG's more premium OLEDs, like the LG C2 OLED, the A2 is still a solid OLED for cash-strapped shoppers. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said that the 4K TV offers a colorful picture and fairly strong audio. We also praised its slick and intuitive interface and said it was worth the purchase when on sale, as it is right now at Best Buy. This is a very rare price and the cheapest it's been all year (it was $30 less on Black Friday of 2022).
LG 48" A2 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy
The first TV deal I want to highlight today is technically not a 4th of July sale. Instead it's an early Prime Day TV deal. However, it's so epic it merits a mention. For Prime members only, Amazon has its 43" Omni 4K Fire TV on sale for $99. That's the cheapest 4K TV I've ever seen. Note that you'll need to log into your Prime account and request an invite to buy it. (It'll go on sale during Prime Day). The 43-inch Omni Fire TV was released this past March. This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we said it's solid for gaming thanks to its low lag time, but we noted that there are better/cheaper options for your money. However, at $99 — this is an unbeatable deal.
Amazon 43" Omni 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon
