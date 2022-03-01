Hurry! The Galaxy Watch 4 just dropped to $209

Deals on wearable devices aren't that common around this time of the year, but we just spotted an exceptionally rare offer on one of the best smartwatches available.

For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) is on sale for just $209 at Amazon. This deal takes a generous 16% off the original price, saving you $40.99 and making it one of the best discounts we've seen in 2022. Keep in mind that the deal only applies to the Pink Gold model with Bluetooth connectivity. Make sure to act fast though, as stock is limited and smartwatches have a tendency to sell out fast.

This deal saves you $40.99, bringing this smartwatch down to $209. This particular 40mm/Bluetooth model features GPS fall detection, ECG and sleep tracking and an ECG sensor, plus very good battery life. Keep in mind that the offer only applies to the Pink Gold color option.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a smartwatch that's hard to beat. This wearable device is designed for fitness enthusiasts, thanks to the built-in workout tracking that can automatically recognize up to six types of activities. Runners will also appreciate the running coaching technology that assesses your oxygen levels to track your heart and lung endurance while exercising.

Its sleek yet comfortable design makes this smartwatch perfect for lengthy use. The Galaxy Watch 4 also sports other handy features, including a heart rate monitor and an ECG sensor. It's also the first smartwatch in the industry to feature body composition analysis technology.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, we loved the activity-tracking features, the affordable price tag and the gorgeous lightweight design. We were also fond of the improved Wear OS, which offers more apps that you can choose from. Just keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch 4 is only compatible with Android devices, so if you're an iPhone user, you'll need to opt for an Apple Watch.



Our senior writer Kate Kozuch concluded that "the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s sharp design, smart software and standout health sensor make for a promising upgrade that somehow costs less than [its predecessor]."



Throw in a 16% discount and this smartwatch deal is an absolute bargain. But if you're serious don't wait around too long, as stock is limited.