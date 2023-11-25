Get Paramount Plus for just $1.99 a month in epic Cyber Monday deal

The Paramount Plus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is still active, but not for long so act fast! It's one of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals available this holiday season. I should know — I got it myself!

Right now, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for Paramount Plus for just $1.99 per month for three months. Even better, you can get Paramount Plus with Showtime for just $3.99 a month for three months, giving you access to premium TV shows and movies at a steep discount.

Paramount Plus: was $5.99 now $1.99 per month

Mixing live news and sports with original TV shows and recently released movies, Paramount Plus is a strong option for cord-cutters. You can also get access to Showtime's library of TV shows and movies for just $4 a month in this limited-time deal. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY

Some streaming deals only apply to new subscribers, but the Paramount Plus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is accessible to eligible returning subscribers. So if you had Paramount Plus in the past and took a break for a while, you can still score this incredible Cyber Monday streaming deal.

Paramount Plus is on its way to vying for a spot on our list of the best streaming services. Its massive library mixes originals and licensed shows and movies. Paramount Plus includes well-reviewed originals such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Evil, plus Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone spinoffs 1923 and 1883.

The service also comes with a stellar selection of movies that is updated monthly, like these seven new to Paramount Plus movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes you can watch right now.

But Paramount Plus is also enticing to cord-cutters thanks to its offering of live news, including local channels for 13 markets including Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Los Angeles, Miami and New York. It offers plenty of live sports content as well, such as NFL live streams, with NFL on CBS games. In the U.S., it's also the home to UEFA Champions League live streams, so this deal is a good one for sports fans this holiday season.

I highly recommend that you do what I did, which is splurge for the Paramount Plus with Showtime for $3.99 per month for three months. This gives you all of the Paramount Plus content library plus originals from Showtime like The Curse and some extra movies each month that are worth the price of admission.

If you decide to revert to basic Paramount Plus after your three months, that's fine, but treat yourself this holiday season with some premium content at a budget price.