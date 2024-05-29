Cheaper than Black Friday! Score 12 months of Peacock for just $19

Peacock is one of the best streaming services we've tested. It's our favorite rising streaming service when it comes to value, which makes it great for anyone looking to cut the cord.

Right now, new subscribers can get a 1-year Peacock subscription for $19.99 via coupon code "STREAMTHEDEAL". That's $40 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for an annual plan. By comparison, a Peacock 12-month plan usually sells for $1.99/month during the Black Friday season, which is when we traditionally see the lowest prices. (For more deals, check out our Peacock TV promo codes guide).

Peacock 1-year: was $59 now $19 @ Peacock

Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands including NBC Universal, Bravo, and Universal Pictures. It also has live sports like Sunday Night Football and Premier League. You can get a full year of service for just $19, which is $40 off and approximately $1.67/month. That beats its Black Friday sale price of $1.99/month. Note: Use coupon code "STREAMTHEDEAL" to get this price.

Peacock is our budget pick among the best streaming services. Its impressive library features a mix of excellent TV such as Top Chef VIP and The Real Housewives of New Jersey. You also get next-day episodes of NBC and Bravo shows, recently-released movies, and live sports, including the NFL and Premier League.

If you're planning on catching the Summer Olympics in July, Peacock will include live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics with cool new features like Multiview functionality and Live Actions.

It's uncommon to see a full year of Peacock at this price point this time of year, so grab this deal while you can.