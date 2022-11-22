HBO Max's $1.99 Black Friday deal is shockingly cheap

HBO Max is our favorite streaming service, so to see that it's giving the best Black Friday deal for a streaming service so far? We're not exactly surprised: HBO Max just does things better than everyone else.

And right now, it's offering $8 off per month, for three months. That's right, HBO Max with ads is just $1.99 per month (opens in new tab) in an amazing Black Friday deal. We would have loved this level of a discount for the ad-free $15 per month HBO Max, but this deal is still the best of the bunch so far.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max with ads: was $9.99 now $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)

This deal for new and eligible subscribers is 80% off HBO Max's ad-supported tier — a perfect way to catch up on stuff you've missed, like House of the Dragon, Succession and the rest of the best HBO Max shows and movies.

Right now's a great time to jump back into HBO Max, with all of House of the Dragon season 1 ready to watch, The White Lotus season 2 going strong — and The Last of Us HBO series debuting on January 15. The Last of Us, if you haven't heard, is a highly anticipated adaptation of an already filmic video game, and it's starring Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones).

On top of that, HBO Max is still our pick for the #1 best streaming service online because of its excellently curated collection of movies and shows. The amazing Barbarian is one of the latest additions, and you can't go five clicks in HBO Max without finding something great.

Other picks from our list of the best HBO Max movies include Elvis, Call Me By Your Name, It, King Richard, Birds of Prey, The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl, The Suicide Squad and My Neighbor Totoro. And when it comes to the best HBO Max shows, It offers all the classic HBO shows such as The Sopranos and Sex and the City, while offering many modern series such as Abbott Elementary, Watchmen, Harley Quinn, The Rehearsal, Barry and Hacks.

For a personal view of why I love HBO Max, check out our guide to the 5 best HBO Max movies you're not watching.