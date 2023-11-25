Best Cyber Monday streaming deals now — Hulu, Disney Plus, Peacock and more

Cyber Monday streaming deals are already here. And they're just as good as their Black Friday counterparts.

Right now, our favorite Cyber Monday streaming deal is the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for just $2.99 a month, which is a massive discount versus the regular $15.98 price. But if you just want Hulu you can get it for an entire year for just 99 cents a month. We also recommend snagging Peacock for just $1.99 if you want to watch movies like The Holdovers, which should arrive on the streaming service by the end of the year.

So scroll on for deals on all the must-have streaming services and cable alternatives so you can cut the cord, along with the best streaming device deals and more. These are the best Cyber Monday streaming deals you can shop right now.

Best Cyber Monday streaming deals live right now

Best streaming service deals

Hulu: was $7.99 now 99 cents per month

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $7.99 per month but you can get it right now for less than a dollar. This promotional rate lasts an entire year and you can even add Starz for an additional 99 cents a month for the first six months.

Disney Plus + Hulu (w/ads): was $15.98 now $2.99 per month

This excellent streaming bundle combines Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 per month for a whole year. That's a saving of around $13 each month. This offer is only on the ad-supported plans, but it's still one of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals we've seen. And this streaming offer isn't sticking around long as you only have until Nov. 28 to claim it.

Peacock: $1.99/month for a year

Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands, including NBC, Bravo, Syfy and Universal Pictures. Watch new episodes of Real Housewives, SNL It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE and more. This deal is only for new customers. Use code BIGDEAL for monthly offer or YEARLONG for annual offer

Max with ads: was $9.99 now $2.99 per month

This deal gets new and returning subscribers 70% off Max's ad-supported tier for six months. It's probably the best streaming deal you'll get this year and it's a great way to catch up on House of the Dragon, Succession and more Max shows and movies. Get it now before it's gone!

Paramount Plus: was $5.99 now $1.99 per month

Mixing live news and sports with original TV shows and recently released movies, Paramount Plus is a strong option for cord-cutters. You can also get access to Showtime's library of TV shows and movies for just an additional $2 a month in this limited-time deal. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY

Best live TV streaming deals

Philo: was $25 now $13 for the first month

This deal should actually get you your first month for just $12.50 before taxes and you still get a 7-day free trial with this offer. So enjoy Paramount Network, AMC and more right now — no promo code needed (just click the link). This offer is limited to new customers only though.

Sling TV: 50% off first month

Bad news — no Cyber Monday deal from Sling. Good news — you still can get 50% off your first month of Sling Blue and Sling Orange or even both! Sling Orange has ESPN channels as its big selling point and Sling Blue will get you Bravo as well as some other exclusives. There's never been a better time to ditch cable.

YouTube TV: just $50 per month for first 3 months

This may not be a Cyber Monday-only deal, but it's the best price on YouTube TV we've ever seen. This cable alternative gives you tons of channels and features and even lets you add NFL Sunday Ticket at a discounted rate. This deal is limited to new customers only.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Sunday Ticket starting at $89

Right now you can get NFL Sunday Ticket for the rest of the 2023-24 NFL season for just $89 if you have YouTube TV. That's less than $13 a month for all the out-of-market Sunday games for the remainder of the regular season. If you don't have YouTube TV, you can still get NFL Sunday Ticket for just $139. Either way, you can add NFL RedZone for just $20. Deal ends on Cyber Monday (Nov. 27).

Best streaming device deals

Best Roku streaming device deals

Roku LE: was $25 now $17

This Walmart-exclusive streaming device won't get you streaming TV shows and movies in 4K resolution but it won't break the bank either. Whether you need a stocking stuffer or a cheap way to upgrade a Full HD TV, this Roku device is a solid option.

Best Google TV streaming device deals

Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $37 @ Amazon

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great. Our Chromecast with Google TV 4K review explains everything else we love about it.

Chromecast with Google TV HD: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

The HD version of Chromecast with Google TV is nearly as good as the 4K version but at a lower price. If you don't need 4K streaming, opt for this instead of its more expensive sibling.

Best Fire TV streaming device deals

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said that it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Fire TV Cube (2022): was $139 now $109 Amazon

In our Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022) review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV device yet, offering speedy performance and a user-friendly interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. If you want a premium streaming device, this is the gadget to get, as it combines best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

Which Cyber Monday streaming deals are still missing?

There are still a few streaming services that are notably missing Cyber Monday deals so far. Netflix is the biggest name to not put out a deal yet, skipping Black Friday entirely. Prime Video also has yet to put out a Cyber Monday deal. Last year, Amazon put up some Black Friday deals on their Prime Video channels, allowing you to get Showtime, Starz or AMC Plus for just $2 for the first two months. We're hoping we get something similar this year for Cyber Monday.