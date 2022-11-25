You cannot miss this $5 Disney Plus and Hulu Black Friday deal

We've found a Hulu and Disney Plus Black Friday deal that sets the bar for the best Black Friday streaming deals. Yes, it's even better than that HBO Max deal. How?

Well, this deal not only saves you more per month ($11) than HBO's deal, but it comes right as both of these services are hitting customers where it hurts. In their wallets, with a price hike. Worst game of Clue ever.

From now until the end of Cyber Monday, Hulu and Disney Plus are $5 per month (opens in new tab), savings of $11 per month vs their current pricing. It's just a little cheekily placed: during sign-up, look for the $2.99 per month Disney Plus add-on. But this discount is actually better after Dec. 8, when Disney Plus goes up to $10.99 per month — so you'll be saving $14 per month then. So, doing the math, you'll save up to $133 over the whole year.

(opens in new tab) Hulu + Disney Plus: was $16/month now $5/month (opens in new tab)

Hulu (ad-supported) and Disney Plus (ad-free) have long been bundled together, but this current deal (while it may be without ESPN Plus) is an all-timer. While signing up for $1.99 per month Hulu, look for the $2.99 per month Disney Plus add-on.

(opens in new tab) Hulu: was $7.99 per month now $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $7.99 per month, so you'll be saving $6 per month (for up to 12 months) with this offer.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: is $79 for 1 year, will be $109 soon (opens in new tab)

Less a new Black Friday deal, and more one of your last chances to get Disney Plus for a cheaper price. Disney Plus' ad-free tier is getting more expensive, with the annual subscription rising to $109 on Dec. 8.

These deals are for new and eligible subscribers, with the latter being folks who haven't been subscribed for at least one month.

While we love the HBO Max Black Friday deal — which chops the $9.99 ad-supported HBO Max to $1.99 for three months, this deal saves you so much more. So, while the full Disney Plus bundle was the best way to dodge the price hike a month or so go, times have changed — for a limited time only.

This is the cheapest we can remember seeing Hulu and Disney Plus at, and it's the perfect time for it. The Disney Plus price hike will soon bump ad-free Disney Plus to $10.99 per month, while Hulu's recent price hike moved it to $7.99 per month. Hulu and Disney Plus are two of the best streaming services.

We love Hulu for its quality exclusive originals, such as The Bear — one of the best shows of 2022. We've also rounded up the best movies on Hulu and best shows on Hulu, to keep you entertained through to next Black Friday.